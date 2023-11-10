 Skip to content

Zombie Builder Defense 2 update for 10 November 2023

Bug Hot Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug with the Act end widget displaying incorrect difficulty completion stars.
  • Fixed a bug that caused players who joined mid round to not be able to aim their weapon until the following round.

