- Fixed a bug with the Act end widget displaying incorrect difficulty completion stars.
- Fixed a bug that caused players who joined mid round to not be able to aim their weapon until the following round.
Zombie Builder Defense 2 update for 10 November 2023
Bug Hot Fix
