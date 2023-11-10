Update 0.2.9.4 GamePad, UIX & more.

Update 0.2.9.4

This weeks update is focused on QOL, improved Steam Deck compatibility, basic Gamepad support, a significant sound engine bugfix and a few revised art assets for improved visual quality.

Visuals & Art Quality.

Revised resource boulders.

Corrected mesh normals on Striker Hovercraft

Revised or improved a few inventory item icons.

Improved UIX Start Menu mouseovers.

Additions and Changes.

Added UIX sound response in start menu.

Added four new UIX sounds.

Added one minute wind during startup.

Added single Xinput based controller detection.

Added gamepad inputs for build mode.

Added gamepad input for exploration mode.

Added gamepad input for vehicle mode.

Added gamepad input for inventory, start & quit menu.

Added gamepad inventory selector icon.

Revised menu mouseover glow for better selection.

Revised default controller support

Revised item names for several crystals & rare gems.

Game Sound & Core Engine Revision.

Revised core engine sound framework to

stablize rapid repeating of short sound clips.

Bugfix. Removed a bug that caused playback of

multiple sound clips when sound sets with different

sample rates, file sizes or bitdepths were loaded.

Known Issues

Core sound manager for rapid repeat & small audio clips is

currently under heavy revision to improve game audio stability.

Some game sounds are currently limited to play one at a time.

Forced Video Resolution modes are currently disabled for development.

Intro background can appear distorted when using video resolutions that are NOT 16:9 aspect ratio.(This will be corrected very soon)

*Window & Mouse focus can behave differently on multi-screen systems.