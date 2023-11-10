 Skip to content

GUNHEAD update for 10 November 2023

GUNHEAD 1.22- Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12674773 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,
We wanted to do a quick update to fix a few small things, and make a tweak to the in air movement.
We're going to do another update focused on fixes/bugs this weekend - then after that focus on the first content update.

Changes:

  • Increased In Air move speed slightly
  • Fixed issue with keys being in locked Core room in some generated Wreck levels (forum post)
  • Core room generation fixes
  • Added 'In Space Blur' option to Game options
  • Chinese language updates - should be a better translation

thanks!

  • Lee

