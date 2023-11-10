GUNHEAD 1.22- Fixes

Hi all,
We wanted to do a quick update to fix a few small things, and make a tweak to the in air movement.
We're going to do another update focused on fixes/bugs this weekend - then after that focus on the first content update.
Changes:
- Increased In Air move speed slightly
- Fixed issue with keys being in locked Core room in some generated Wreck levels (forum post)
- Core room generation fixes
- Added 'In Space Blur' option to Game options
- Chinese language updates - should be a better translation
thanks!
- Lee
