GUNHEAD 1.22- Fixes

Hi all,

We wanted to do a quick update to fix a few small things, and make a tweak to the in air movement.

We're going to do another update focused on fixes/bugs this weekend - then after that focus on the first content update.

Changes:

Increased In Air move speed slightly

Fixed issue with keys being in locked Core room in some generated Wreck levels (forum post)

Core room generation fixes

Added 'In Space Blur' option to Game options

Chinese language updates - should be a better translation

thanks!