 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Step By Step update for 10 November 2023

Share the game with your friends! 20% OFF sale!

Share · View all patches · Build 12674772 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have decided to do a 20% off sale for the release of version 1.1, make sure you share the news with your friend!
The sale will last for a week starting on Friday, November 10 at 4pm EST (1pm PST) to Friday, November 17 at 4pm EST (1pm PST).
We are quite proud about this update and really hope you guys will share the game so we can continue making more updates.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2361081 Depot 2361081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link