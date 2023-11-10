Feudal Lord II Update (based on your feedback)

Welcome dear Lords and Princesses

I can finally call you Lords not knights because the managing of your village is pretty satisfying now. At least in my opinion. I hope you will share it.

Keep in mind this is an additional update based on your feedback not the December fighting update

The december update will not be one big update but a series of smaller ones from today up to the winter break.

Next updates for a long time will be non-destructive that means you can play on this version till 0.8. It will fluently update higher. But we will make sure starting over again makes more and more fun.

To keep on playing with your old village check here the saves update backwards but do not resave it on the new version https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1887020/view/5859804391139192635

More economy balancing will come when I gather feedback from you, so be sure to talk a lot. Fighting balance and AI upgrades will come in December. For now, they just storm at you and are easy to trick.

Patch 0.65 – 10.11.2023

New NPCs

Dialogue added

Some quests (Reminder the main story comes next year this is just a very small teaser + 6 fighting quests, and 10 procedural fighting quests in December )

Test English voiceover (you may turn it out if you prefer to read it to your viewers.)

Title claimed on click not after a timer

Resources needed for title counted in the UI over the button

The needs of your subjects grow with your rank

Caravans

The Higher your rank, the harder the caravans, the bigger the loot

Caravans give loot that allows you to build your city without “farming”

Raubritters, pagans and bandits on map

Working shields (with block and shield hit)

Third person (fighting in third person comes in December)

Chests with loot in it (hidden on map)

More animal spawns (The new ones are not marked on the map)

Up to 4 Apprentices for every workshop(building) master. They multiply production.

Apprentices animate when the workshop is working ( 2 first ones appear in the workshop)

Sound for workshops

Particles like smoke and fire for some workshops

The higher the masters level the faster the building works

Autowalk on button click, deactivated with another button click or with taking over movement with WSAD

Production Que for AI

New look for many buildings

New buildings (45 in total now, not counting castle parts)

Armorer

Herbalist

Butcher

Lumberjack

Stable

Brewery

Brick furnace

Charcoal kiln

City bloomery

Toll Gate

Fields, Orchards and herb gardens can be used by the players too

Decorators workbench

Knight skills unlocked

New technologies

New items like parchment and books

Sorting in building office – tittle wise

Sorting in crafting buildings – skill wise

Mining buildings placeable only on the resource

You can read in the school what will given technology unlock

On the working list, an icon informing where the peasant is hired

More tools tips all over the game UI

„Headshots” also on animals

IK (foot adjusting to surface) for humans. Animals will come with the next update

On the building manage list there are different icons – when something is not ok with your building like lack of worker, lack of tools, etc.

On the building manage list, there is an icon informing you about the current production

Changed/Fixed