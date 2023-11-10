Feudal Lord II Update (based on your feedback)

Welcome dear Lords and Princesses
I can finally call you Lords not knights because the managing of your village is pretty satisfying now. At least in my opinion. I hope you will share it.
Keep in mind this is an additional update based on your feedback not the December fighting update
The december update will not be one big update but a series of smaller ones from today up to the winter break.
Next updates for a long time will be non-destructive that means you can play on this version till 0.8. It will fluently update higher. But we will make sure starting over again makes more and more fun.
To keep on playing with your old village check here the saves update backwards but do not resave it on the new version https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1887020/view/5859804391139192635
More economy balancing will come when I gather feedback from you, so be sure to talk a lot. Fighting balance and AI upgrades will come in December. For now, they just storm at you and are easy to trick.
Patch 0.65 – 10.11.2023
- New NPCs
- Dialogue added
- Some quests (Reminder the main story comes next year this is just a very small teaser + 6 fighting quests, and 10 procedural fighting quests in December )
- Test English voiceover (you may turn it out if you prefer to read it to your viewers.)
- Title claimed on click not after a timer
- Resources needed for title counted in the UI over the button
- The needs of your subjects grow with your rank
- Caravans
- The Higher your rank, the harder the caravans, the bigger the loot
- Caravans give loot that allows you to build your city without “farming”
- Raubritters, pagans and bandits on map
- Working shields (with block and shield hit)
- Third person (fighting in third person comes in December)
- Chests with loot in it (hidden on map)
- More animal spawns (The new ones are not marked on the map)
- Up to 4 Apprentices for every workshop(building) master. They multiply production.
- Apprentices animate when the workshop is working ( 2 first ones appear in the workshop)
- Sound for workshops
- Particles like smoke and fire for some workshops
- The higher the masters level the faster the building works
- Autowalk on button click, deactivated with another button click or with taking over movement with WSAD
- Production Que for AI
- New look for many buildings
- New buildings (45 in total now, not counting castle parts)
- Armorer
- Herbalist
- Butcher
- Lumberjack
- Stable
- Brewery
- Brick furnace
- Charcoal kiln
- City bloomery
- Toll Gate
- Fields, Orchards and herb gardens can be used by the players too
- Decorators workbench
- Knight skills unlocked
- New technologies
- New items like parchment and books
- Sorting in building office – tittle wise
- Sorting in crafting buildings – skill wise
- Mining buildings placeable only on the resource
- You can read in the school what will given technology unlock
- On the working list, an icon informing where the peasant is hired
- More tools tips all over the game UI
- „Headshots” also on animals
- IK (foot adjusting to surface) for humans. Animals will come with the next update
- On the building manage list there are different icons – when something is not ok with your building like lack of worker, lack of tools, etc.
- On the building manage list, there is an icon informing you about the current production
Changed/Fixed
- First rank is without taxes
- Proper costs for technologies in school
- Game economy made faster – to achieve the feeling of being a feudal Lord
- Game crafting skill economy balanced. Especially blacksmith.
- Lifted almost all building blocks, So the big lake is open for your castles! (building in cliffs comes with next update)
- You must now fulfill the needs of your subjects. If you don't there is a 50% Chance they will leave.
- Brick furnace and charcoal kiln, bloomery will let you start a production and mind your own business,
- Adjusted the foliage destroy radius, so the big buildings do it correctly too
- Trees do respawn, but not in buildings. They usually respawn after loading a game. The respawn is probably an engine bug, according to what you are telling us. Anyway your buildings are safe.
- Required items named in all places (no more guessing what is on the icon)
- Performance upgrades to „make place” for all this new stuff
- Changed “drop meshes” to crates, purses, barrels and sack to avoid losing items to landscape.
- Moved weapons dropped by enemies or caravans into their loot
- Weapons and armors have a lot more durability now
- You can now make coal of all woods, but birch is the best material for it
- Crosshair changed to simple dot
- You can hover over weapons and armors when crafting or buying and you will receive information about the damage or armor.
- Minimap zoomed out so you can navigate via it, not only via M.
- Take all closes the window
Changed files in this update