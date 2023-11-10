Friday Dev News #147 - Update 1.18.408

Hello everyone,

another week, another update!

As promised, we finally got back to doing more bug fixes. Unfortunately, we can't release any train-related fixes today like we planned, but instead we got an other round of important fixes and changes:

Bug fixes

Fixed factories over delivering to habitats

Fixed grass growing in buildings and roads after terraforming

Fixed some race condition errors

UI changes

Luxury habitats no longer show "fulfil the additional needs to upgrade"

Fixed train stations and gondolas not showing resources

Brought back terraforming's "progress total: x%" text

Improved key binding's UI

Other changes

rebalanced (increased) a couple of storage limits for resources so we don't have any delivery issues, in particular with the nuclear reactors.

Added a tutorial for "factory upgrades"

Also, in case you missed it: Earlier this week, we released the new UIs for all kinds of buildings. Check it out if you haven't yet!

https://steamcommunity.com/games/1511460/announcements/detail/3805038874010270393?snr=2_9_100003_

We'll continue next week with more fixes. As always, let us know if there is anything in particular you need. We have a full to-do list, but it's important to prioritise it correctly.

Happy playing!