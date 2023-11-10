Friday Dev News #147 - Update 1.18.408

Hello everyone,
another week, another update!
As promised, we finally got back to doing more bug fixes. Unfortunately, we can't release any train-related fixes today like we planned, but instead we got an other round of important fixes and changes:
Bug fixes
- Fixed factories over delivering to habitats
- Fixed grass growing in buildings and roads after terraforming
- Fixed some race condition errors
UI changes
- Luxury habitats no longer show "fulfil the additional needs to upgrade"
- Fixed train stations and gondolas not showing resources
- Brought back terraforming's "progress total: x%" text
- Improved key binding's UI
Other changes
- rebalanced (increased) a couple of storage limits for resources so we don't have any delivery issues, in particular with the nuclear reactors.
- Added a tutorial for "factory upgrades"
Also, in case you missed it: Earlier this week, we released the new UIs for all kinds of buildings. Check it out if you haven't yet!
https://steamcommunity.com/games/1511460/announcements/detail/3805038874010270393?snr=2_9_100003_
We'll continue next week with more fixes. As always, let us know if there is anything in particular you need. We have a full to-do list, but it's important to prioritise it correctly.
Happy playing!
Changed files in this update