Weekly Update - November 10 - Story and Lore

Aloha Thrivers!

Something we get asked very often on our Discord Server is whether or not Fractured Veil will have some narrative elements. The quick answer to the question is YES!

So for this week’s update, we thought it would have been nice to have a chat with Rob, our trusted Lore Guide and human encyclopedia when it comes to Fractured Veil’s lore and story!

For the past few years, Rob has been writing countless story pieces and the entire narrative of the game. Some of which you’ll be able to read about shortly after the Early Access Release on January 18 2024.

But until that time comes… here’s what’s waiting for you, lore fans!

We say Fractured Veil is a post-apocalyptic game. What happened in the game world?



Rob: In the game timeline, a global teleportation system is created by a company called Veilcorp which is headquartered in Lahaina. This turns Hawaii into the next Silicon Valley and a hotbed of technological innovation. The world was on the verge of a new era when everything went wrong...

The “Veil Network” suddenly collapsed while thousands were in the middle of traveling to their destinations. The “Fracture” tore the fabric of reality allowing other dimensions to bleed into this one. Ecosystems were destroyed, weather patterns changed, radiation killed most living things, and civilization collapsed in the blink of an eye, leaving only a husk of what used to be.

You’re a clone brought back using Veilcorp data to rebuild, survive mutants and other players, and discover what happened that day to ensure it never happens again.



We often talk about rebuilding civilization. Are there other non-mutant survivors?

Rob: Yes. You’ll run into a bunch of merchants, and soon some NPC quest givers who aren’t clones of Veilcorp customers like players are. Some of these people are old enough to remember the cataclysm, but most never knew what the world looked like before the Fracture.

We also have plans to include different survivor factions down the road. There are groups that have access to incredible technology and others that believe the world is a better place after the Fracture just to mention a few. The mutants might not be the biggest danger to players down the road but that’s a story for another time…

Mutants: How and why?



Rob: Because every apocalypse needs mutants and enough with the zombies already!

Seriously though, many of the mutants in the game were just ordinary people transformed by radiation or diseases from different dimensions. There are a few exceptions of course. You can find some lab-grown monstrosities in the most remote places on the map and Big Bob, our resident mutant overlord, uses the same technology that players use to respawn to create a cloned mutant army.

How are players going to learn about the story? I’ve often heard about collectables and story quests…

Rob: Players will learn the story through snippets of journals, emails, and articles they find while exploring the world and a few quests that unveil parts of the story. There will be a limited number of those quests as we enter early access as we are primarily focused on improving gameplay and introducing new features.



Can you share your favourite story/lore piece so far?

Rob: My favorite is probably the Big Bob storyline because it spans over 100 years. From news stories about his days as a real-estate mogul and restaurantuer to his obsession with all things meat related, and his transformation into a mutant boss. There are even Bob-written property listings to discover that describe the dungeons in the game and dare players to come and explore. There are hundreds of story snippets on the website that span before and after the Fracture so it’s hard to choose.

Last but not least, where do you see Fractured Veil’s story 2 years from now?

Rob: We plan on bringing lots of new story elements into the game in the next couple of years to help fill out the world and make it more immersive. We’ll bring in more storylines and there will be lots more for players to discover. There will be new groups for players to deal with, new mutants and dangers to survive. You’ll find new places like factories, labs, and even alternate dimensions to explore. In short, the game will have many more story elements for players after early access.

That’s a wrap!

For those of you who have access to our game, make sure to check our discord server. After the latest update we have been playing more with the community and we are organizing events to play together almost every week!

Our Twitch Channel is also a good place to spot some of our streams (and maybe win a key while we are streaming!)

See you next update!