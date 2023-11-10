 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Step By Step update for 10 November 2023

RELEASE 1.1 - 3 Brand new Gamemodes

Share · View all patches · Build 12674580 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is one of our biggest updates yet. We have released 3 brand new gamemodes: Extreme, Locked Jump, and Practice. Not only that, we started a $5k challenge for all users who own our game.

Change Log for 1.1:

[Game Mechanics]

  • Brand new Mode: Extreme - Some people felt the first map was too... easy. We decided to release a harder version
  • Brand new Mode: Locked Jump - Your jump key is locked with a modified version of the map (Challenge)
  • Brand new Mode: Practice - Let you run through the map will checkpoints (Unlocked after beating the game in Normal mode)
  • You have access to change your multiplayer name color if you have any unlocked in Character Customization
  • In the Leaderboard room, you can view the other leaderboards for the new gamemodes

[Steam]

We are hosting a $5,000 challenge for one of our brand new Locked Jump gamemode. The first person to beat the locked jump mode (THE ENTIRE RUN MUST BE LIVESTREAMED FOR PROOF) will win $1,000 + $1 for every new player who gets the game after the update. Up to $5,000.
For additional support/claiming prize/full rules, make sure to join our discord: https://discord.gg/aSPB3AdFa5

Changed files in this update

Depot 2361081 Depot 2361081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link