RELEASE 1.1 - 3 Brand new Gamemodes

This is one of our biggest updates yet. We have released 3 brand new gamemodes: Extreme, Locked Jump, and Practice. Not only that, we started a $5k challenge for all users who own our game.

Change Log for 1.1:

[Game Mechanics]

Brand new Mode: Extreme - Some people felt the first map was too... easy. We decided to release a harder version

Brand new Mode: Locked Jump - Your jump key is locked with a modified version of the map (Challenge)

Brand new Mode: Practice - Let you run through the map will checkpoints (Unlocked after beating the game in Normal mode)

You have access to change your multiplayer name color if you have any unlocked in Character Customization

In the Leaderboard room, you can view the other leaderboards for the new gamemodes

[Steam]

Created leaderboards for each new gamemode

View the leaderboards without opening game: https://steamcommunity.com/stats/2361080/leaderboards/11014709/

Added a couple more achievements to the brand new released gamemodes

We are hosting a $5,000 challenge for one of our brand new Locked Jump gamemode. The first person to beat the locked jump mode (THE ENTIRE RUN MUST BE LIVESTREAMED FOR PROOF) will win $1,000 + $1 for every new player who gets the game after the update. Up to $5,000.

For additional support/claiming prize/full rules, make sure to join our discord: https://discord.gg/aSPB3AdFa5