RELEASE 1.1 - 3 Brand new Gamemodes

This is one of our biggest updates yet. We have released 3 brand new gamemodes: Extreme, Locked Jump, and Practice. Not only that, we started a $5k challenge for all users who own our game.
Change Log for 1.1:
[Game Mechanics]
- Brand new Mode: Extreme - Some people felt the first map was too... easy. We decided to release a harder version
- Brand new Mode: Locked Jump - Your jump key is locked with a modified version of the map (Challenge)
- Brand new Mode: Practice - Let you run through the map will checkpoints (Unlocked after beating the game in Normal mode)
- You have access to change your multiplayer name color if you have any unlocked in Character Customization
- In the Leaderboard room, you can view the other leaderboards for the new gamemodes
[Steam]
- Created leaderboards for each new gamemode
- View the leaderboards without opening game: https://steamcommunity.com/stats/2361080/leaderboards/11014709/
- Added a couple more achievements to the brand new released gamemodes
We are hosting a $5,000 challenge for one of our brand new Locked Jump gamemode. The first person to beat the locked jump mode (THE ENTIRE RUN MUST BE LIVESTREAMED FOR PROOF) will win $1,000 + $1 for every new player who gets the game after the update. Up to $5,000.
For additional support/claiming prize/full rules, make sure to join our discord: https://discord.gg/aSPB3AdFa5
Changed files in this update