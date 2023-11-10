1.2.0 Patch Notes

Long time no see! In this update we have fixed one annoying bug with jumps, now jumps from the edge should always work if you timed it correctly! And also we've added a couple of new skins for the cat, prepare your coins!

Added:

New character skin: Lil' Enot!

New character effect: Trail Tail!

New character costume: Geode!

A noitifcation that tells you how to move faster on the map.

A noitifcation about level reset button.

Fixes:

Coyote jumps now work properly (huge!)

The game no longer locks if you attempt to reset a level while skipping a level.

Easter egg levels are no longer resettable.

Menu buttons now acquire focus properly.

Mouse no longer breaks if you spam inputs in menus.

"Press any key" text no longer disappears after turning off menu animations and no longer shifts to the left after changing the language.

Some dialogue fixes.

Level changes:

5-11: Fixed cheese.

Other changes: