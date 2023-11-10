 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lost Hope: Backrooms update for 10 November 2023

Small Bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12674479 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed main menu widget
-Fixed location of the "back" button in setting
-Fixed on Level FUN :) setting widget
-Fixed on laboratory level (after Level 2), bug where you can't go down the stairs after picking the cassette FUN :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2600831 Depot 2600831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link