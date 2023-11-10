Tits and Shadows - Update: The Renegades

Dear players, we are pleased to announce an exciting update in which we have introduced two new playable characters inspired by the incredible cosplayers Taiyo Chus and Jester Fab, transforming them from simple NPCs to active characters.

Furthermore, we've added a new feature to the Señor G's store. You can now enjoy a slot machine once you've completed the game.

We are working on new missions for these characters and the slot machine, so stay tuned for more updates!