2023.11.10 v0.56 - Poser Improvements
- CHANGED - The bone transformation gizmo's size is now unified and constant on the screen.
- CHANGED - Middle mouse button is now responsible for panning the camera.
- In poser mode you can rotate with the right mouse button and pan with the middle one.
- CHANGED - Bone spheres get scaled up on mouse hoover for easier selection
- CHANGED - Bone gizmo controllers have more prominent opacity changes.
- CHANGED - Moved Presets button to the main menu from settings.
Changed files in this update