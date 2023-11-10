 Skip to content

HAELE 3D - Feet Poser Pro update for 10 November 2023

v0.56 - Poser Improvements

2023.11.10 v0.56 - Poser Improvements

  • CHANGED - The bone transformation gizmo's size is now unified and constant on the screen.
  • CHANGED - Middle mouse button is now responsible for panning the camera.
  • In poser mode you can rotate with the right mouse button and pan with the middle one.
  • CHANGED - Bone spheres get scaled up on mouse hoover for easier selection
  • CHANGED - Bone gizmo controllers have more prominent opacity changes.
  • CHANGED - Moved Presets button to the main menu from settings.

