- added additional language support
- refactored logic to prevent a host of bugs and issues
- fixed several bugs causing VO to be interrupted, not play properly, or play multiple times
- added several dozen missing VO lines to provide additional context and feedback
- added a few missing subtitles
- added screen on launch to communicate that players will need space around their play area to reach some objects
- updated hitbox of the chest to make it easier to grab
- added darkness effect to necromancer's shadow appearing and disappearing
- updated Detect Magic to differentiate some types of objects
- moved Shadowrealm runestone to be easier to spot
- fixed logic in the Skybridge to maintain island positions
- made it easier to understand how to construct the Skybridge laser device
- updated some skyboxes, faeries, and other minor art tweaks
- fixed bug preventing rain from appearing in the Material World
- fixed some timing on events and VO in the Skybridge
- updated the Planar Compass sequence near the end of the game to better reflect the setting and match up with VO
Flow Weaver update for 10 November 2023
Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
