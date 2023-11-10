More quick fixes and new contents!

Increased flame sword speed.

Fixed end game screen not triggering after 30 minutes

Added repeated bosses after 10 minutes. That's a placeholder while the new bosses are getting done.

Changed the gold limit. There is no limit now, and the coin purse only increases your gold overtime instead of expanding the gold limit.

Added exit button on random event screen, so the player can choose to not go to any store and just exit.

Added item description for all current items in the Gryphon's Goods Shop.