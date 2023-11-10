 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shadows of Rogue: The Sorcerer's Curse update for 10 November 2023

More quick fixes and new contents!

Share · View all patches · Build 12674294 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Increased flame sword speed.
Fixed end game screen not triggering after 30 minutes
Added repeated bosses after 10 minutes. That's a placeholder while the new bosses are getting done.
Changed the gold limit. There is no limit now, and the coin purse only increases your gold overtime instead of expanding the gold limit.
Added exit button on random event screen, so the player can choose to not go to any store and just exit.
Added item description for all current items in the Gryphon's Goods Shop.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2591841 Depot 2591841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link