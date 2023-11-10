 Skip to content

神様ノ筐庭 update for 10 November 2023

2023/11/11 Update Ver.1.0.2

Build 12674283

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update content

  • Adjusted to reduce the rate at which the fear level increases when being spotted by a ghost.
  • The effectiveness of mental pills (fear level recovery item) has been increased.
  • The cooldown speed after using Spirit Vision has been increased.
  • Reduced the time it takes for each ghost to lose sight of the player.
  • Shortened the distance at which each ghost discovers the player.
  • Adjusted the movement speed of each ghost to be slower.
  • Adjusted to reduce the frequency that each ghost uses psychic abilities.
  • Adjusted to reduce the effect time of the spiritual obstacles (seals) used by some ghosts.
  • Adjusted to reduce the effect time of the spiritual obstacles (evil eye) used by some ghosts.
  • Adjusted to reduce the effect time of the spiritual obstacles (darkness) used by some ghosts.
  • Adjusted to reduce the effect time of the spiritual obstacles (SleepParalysis) used by some ghosts.
  • Corrected the wording in the story progression of Chapter 3.
  • Fixed typos.
  • Minor adjustments were made to some objects.

Future updates planned

  • We will continue to adjust the game balance.
  • Implement difficulty setting.
  • We will make improvements so that you can check the destination on the map during the main story and side quest progress.
  • Objects will be placed that will gradually restore the fear level while conquering the area.

Changed files in this update

