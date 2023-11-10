2023/11/11 Update Ver.1.0.2

Update content
- Adjusted to reduce the rate at which the fear level increases when being spotted by a ghost.
- The effectiveness of mental pills (fear level recovery item) has been increased.
- The cooldown speed after using Spirit Vision has been increased.
- Reduced the time it takes for each ghost to lose sight of the player.
- Shortened the distance at which each ghost discovers the player.
- Adjusted the movement speed of each ghost to be slower.
- Adjusted to reduce the frequency that each ghost uses psychic abilities.
- Adjusted to reduce the effect time of the spiritual obstacles (seals) used by some ghosts.
- Adjusted to reduce the effect time of the spiritual obstacles (evil eye) used by some ghosts.
- Adjusted to reduce the effect time of the spiritual obstacles (darkness) used by some ghosts.
- Adjusted to reduce the effect time of the spiritual obstacles (SleepParalysis) used by some ghosts.
- Corrected the wording in the story progression of Chapter 3.
- Fixed typos.
- Minor adjustments were made to some objects.
Future updates planned
- We will continue to adjust the game balance.
- Implement difficulty setting.
- We will make improvements so that you can check the destination on the map during the main story and side quest progress.
- Objects will be placed that will gradually restore the fear level while conquering the area.
