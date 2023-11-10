Early November Update Released!

Given the number of bug fixes recently, here is a mini-update for Early November:
- Fixed weapon script so sound collection is once more heard.
- Added code to cool down env probe refresh to improve performance.
- Can rename Flags to NAVMESH LIMIT and new navmesh functionality added.
- Fixed shape and rotation of particle effects including rings.
- Loot drops can now have per item probability of dropping.
- Can now associate keys with doors properly and has better blocking.
- Fixed several demo-level issues related to anim, sound, and navmesh.
Changed files in this update