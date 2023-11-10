 Skip to content

GameGuru MAX update for 10 November 2023

Early November Update Released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Given the number of bug fixes recently, here is a mini-update for Early November:

  • Fixed weapon script so sound collection is once more heard.
  • Added code to cool down env probe refresh to improve performance.
  • Can rename Flags to NAVMESH LIMIT and new navmesh functionality added.
  • Fixed shape and rotation of particle effects including rings.
  • Loot drops can now have per item probability of dropping.
  • Can now associate keys with doors properly and has better blocking.
  • Fixed several demo-level issues related to anim, sound, and navmesh.

