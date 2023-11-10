Kingdom Crier #30: Introducing Beliefs!

Kingdom Crier #30 time! Wow, time flies!
Beliefs
We've introduced a Beliefs system that allows you to refine your Kingdom's Alignment and Opinions.
Double down on what makes your Kingdom unique or make them believe whatever you want, it's your call!
New Job: Preaching
Mortals assigned to Preaching spend their time walking amongst your Nobles and Preaching to ensure adoption of your chosen Beliefs.
The changes are permanent, but take time. You can reverse them by Preaching back in the other direction.
The rate of adoption is controlled by their number of Preaching Skill Points and the 'Preaching Rate' Experience setting.
Other nearby Mortals (including visitors) can be affected by Preaching, but your people (including Serfs and Prisoners) will only be affected by what you've chosen for them.
Beliefs Tool
The new Beliefs Tool allows you to see your Kingdom's Opinions about all Subjects (including Alignment and Kingdom Size) all up in one place.
We've got some work to do...
Use this to make informed decisions about your Kingdom's Beliefs or for an idea of where you should be focusing your efforts!
Preachings
Click and Drag on any of the Bars to define the range of Opinions you Desire for your Kingdom or an individual - these are called Preachings.
Click and drag...
Time estimates are provided based on the skill of your Preachers, the number assigned to Preaching, and the relevant settings.
Keep in mind that the actual times can vary based on Job Priorities and the number of people that overhear a Preacher.
Principles
Principles are preset groups of Preachings - use these to quickly choose sets of Preachings you'd like your people to adhere to.
What next...
Ruler Interest shows you how interested your Ruler is in choosing a given Principle.
You can override a Principles Preachings for the Kingdom or individual.
You can revisit them and change them anytime you'd like.
Autonomous
The Beliefs System has an Autonomous Mode if you'd like your Ruler to decide for you.
Keep in mind that their chosen Principles may change whenever you get a new Ruler!
Preaching Required
Not sure whether someone's a good fit?
Evil... But not a fit...
We've added a 'Preachings Required' field to the Compatibility Tab of the Mortal Sheet.
Use this to understand how long it'll take for your Preachers to bring them in line with your Kingdom's Beliefs.
Preach About
The Feast Speech has been updated to include a Preach About step.
In addition to speeding up the adoption of your Preachings, this moment can push existing believers deeper into their Beliefs - so it's worth it to Preach About things your people already believe!
Who are they?
We've added a step to the existing Intro that seeds your group with a set of Principles of your choosing.
This refines the options presented during the Choose your Ruler step and seeds their starting Opinions based on the 'Intro: Principle Adoption' Experience Setting.
Let the Gods decide the theme of your playthrough or Choose Your Fate!
Patch Notes
Choose Your Fate Content Update #3
Introducing Beliefs!
New Tool - Beliefs!
Opinions
See your Kingdom's Opinions about all subjects
Preachings
Set desired Opinion/Alignment/Kingdom Size Preference
Choose for the Whole Kingdom or per individual
Principles
Preset Groups of Preachings
Can be overridden for the Kingdom or per individual
Autonomous Mode - let your Ruler choose for you
New Job - Preaching!
Preaches your Preachings to your Kingdom
Skill Level influences speed of Adoption
Nearby Mortals (including visitors) are affected by Preaching
Your people adhere to the Preachings you've chosen for them
Existing Saves - adds Preaching Opinion, Potential, and Skill
New List - Beliefs!
Shows result of Preaching to your people
Marks changes in Opinion, Alignment, and Kingdom Size Pref
Shows changes to Principles
Add Preaching Rate Setting
Defaults to 2x for Easy Experiences
... 1x for Medium Experiences
... and .5x for Hard Experience
Add Intro: Principle Adoption Setting
Controls how aligned Starters are with chosen Principles
Defaults to 75% for Easy Experiences
... 50% for Medium Experiences
... and 25% for Hard Experiences
Intro
Add `Who are they?` Step (replaces introduction to the Group)
Add Randomized Starting Principles loosely based on Initial Group
Chosen Principles refine options presented when Rerolling Mortals
Add Principles to `Your Kingdom` Info
'Not this Group' is now 'Back...'
Update Images to include Irises
Fix bug when Edit and Reroll buttons are covered by Your Ruler Window
AI Kingdoms
Migrate AI Kingdoms from Ruler Principles to Beliefs
AI Rulers now better Align with their Beliefs
AI Kingdoms now Preach to their Nobles
Restrict Gear to those allowed by Beliefs
Fall back to basic Gear when not Prestigious Enough
Gather more Intel about other AI Rulers
Lower thresholds for Desertion and Kicking Out for AI Kingdoms
Decrease chance of declaring war on other AI Kingdoms
Opinions
Remove Opinions of Raiding and Visiting in New Games
Remove Opinions of Travel Meals and Drybars in New Games
Add Crowns as a Subject
Opinion Changes will cause Re-evaluation of relevant Esteem Entries
UI
Iteration on Enemy Color
Fix bug that prevented new Job Icons from showing up in existing games
Alignment
Widen Range of Alignments when introducing new Recruits
Raise Power (o) of Good to Evil Alignment Opinion Interactions
Revisit Power (o) of Moral Interactions when Alignment Changes
Feast
Replace Sway Opinion... with Preach About...
Preaching About a Teaching will Strengthen it for existing Believers
Iterate on Reaction UI
Mortal Sheet - Esteem
Show the Power (o) of Esteem effects
Mortal Sheet - Compatibility
Iterate on Others Text
Show 'Preachings Remaining' or 'Preachings Required'
Guided Experience
Wait to start Preaching until Jobs are Unlocked
Add Beliefs Objective
Esteem
Halve the Power (o) of reactions to relearned Ruler info
Wants
Fix bug that caused Wants to be Satisfied in the wrong order
Fix bug that caused Wants to cancel Satisfaction incorrectly
Subject Groups
Fix bug in Subject groupings when a game is loaded
Ability Selection
Drop Index from Relevant Assigned Jobs
Innate Abilities
Give the new Innate Ability when you change a Mortal's Race
Update Dwarf Innate Ability Icon
Mortal Meat, Hide, Leather
Lower Esteem Power (o) of similar Opinions
Raise Esteem Power (o) of mismatched Opinions
Adventures
Properly reflect the status of the Objective when you Load while on an adventure
Hygiene
Improve Hygiene Detection
Debris
Improve Debris Collision
Doors
Fix bug that could prevent Doors from Working on Terrain Ramps
Petitions
Take Sustenance Beliefs into account when suggesting Food sources
Rejected Visitors
Decrease Opinion Impact of Rejecting Visitors
Excited for a New Beginning
Is no longer a long term memory
Options
Add In-game Mod options Menu
Rename a few Character Options for Clarity
Add Tooltips to Character Options```Restart the game and steam to make sure you're up to date!
### Experimental Branch
Minor Updates like this arrive on the Experimental Branch first.
If you have the stomach for brief bouts of instability and want to help us out - switch to (or stay in) the Experimental Beta on Steam and participate in discussions [here](https://steamcommunity.com/app/1769420/discussions/1/) or on discord.
v0.28 Saves will remain compatible until we launch the Beta for Feature Update #6 - some time from now.
Expect occasional issues - but know that we appreciate you helping us make the game better!
### Community Corner
_JimG is running a cozy water side kingdom_
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/22aeabc7eee029074531e18c7f805b779b509745.png)
_cypr' builds... cypr' builds... cypr' builds..._
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/d390c5cca7959ac68400a3b3be68462de2229b9b.png)
_plum released the Ancient Sentinels Mod!_
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/bdf5e523c0872e3aa5a06d9be32f1875a85dcc11.png)
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3065629441
Thanks for reading and thanks for playing!
The Noble Fates Team
