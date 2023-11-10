 Skip to content

Noble Fates update for 10 November 2023

Kingdom Crier #30: Introducing Beliefs!

Kingdom Crier #30: Introducing Beliefs!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Kingdom Crier #30 time! Wow, time flies!

Beliefs

We've introduced a Beliefs system that allows you to refine your Kingdom's Alignment and Opinions.


Double down on what makes your Kingdom unique or make them believe whatever you want, it's your call!

New Job: Preaching

Mortals assigned to Preaching spend their time walking amongst your Nobles and Preaching to ensure adoption of your chosen Beliefs.

The changes are permanent, but take time. You can reverse them by Preaching back in the other direction.

The rate of adoption is controlled by their number of Preaching Skill Points and the 'Preaching Rate' Experience setting.

Other nearby Mortals (including visitors) can be affected by Preaching, but your people (including Serfs and Prisoners) will only be affected by what you've chosen for them.

Beliefs Tool

The new Beliefs Tool allows you to see your Kingdom's Opinions about all Subjects (including Alignment and Kingdom Size) all up in one place.

We've got some work to do...

Use this to make informed decisions about your Kingdom's Beliefs or for an idea of where you should be focusing your efforts!

Preachings

Click and Drag on any of the Bars to define the range of Opinions you Desire for your Kingdom or an individual - these are called Preachings.

Click and drag...

Time estimates are provided based on the skill of your Preachers, the number assigned to Preaching, and the relevant settings.

Keep in mind that the actual times can vary based on Job Priorities and the number of people that overhear a Preacher.

Principles

Principles are preset groups of Preachings - use these to quickly choose sets of Preachings you'd like your people to adhere to.

What next...

Ruler Interest shows you how interested your Ruler is in choosing a given Principle.

You can override a Principles Preachings for the Kingdom or individual.

You can revisit them and change them anytime you'd like.

Autonomous

The Beliefs System has an Autonomous Mode if you'd like your Ruler to decide for you.

Keep in mind that their chosen Principles may change whenever you get a new Ruler!

Preaching Required

Not sure whether someone's a good fit?

Evil... But not a fit...

We've added a 'Preachings Required' field to the Compatibility Tab of the Mortal Sheet.

Use this to understand how long it'll take for your Preachers to bring them in line with your Kingdom's Beliefs.

Preach About

The Feast Speech has been updated to include a Preach About step.

In addition to speeding up the adoption of your Preachings, this moment can push existing believers deeper into their Beliefs - so it's worth it to Preach About things your people already believe!

Who are they?

We've added a step to the existing Intro that seeds your group with a set of Principles of your choosing.

This refines the options presented during the Choose your Ruler step and seeds their starting Opinions based on the 'Intro: Principle Adoption' Experience Setting.

Let the Gods decide the theme of your playthrough or Choose Your Fate!

Patch Notes


Choose Your Fate Content Update #3

Introducing Beliefs!  
New Tool - Beliefs!  
Opinions  
See your Kingdom's Opinions about all subjects  
Preachings  
Set desired Opinion/Alignment/Kingdom Size Preference  
Choose for the Whole Kingdom or per individual  
Principles  
Preset Groups of Preachings  
Can be overridden for the Kingdom or per individual  
Autonomous Mode - let your Ruler choose for you  
New Job - Preaching!  
Preaches your Preachings to your Kingdom  
Skill Level influences speed of Adoption  
Nearby Mortals (including visitors) are affected by Preaching  
Your people adhere to the Preachings you've chosen for them  
Existing Saves - adds Preaching Opinion, Potential, and Skill  
New List - Beliefs!  
Shows result of Preaching to your people  
Marks changes in Opinion, Alignment, and Kingdom Size Pref  
Shows changes to Principles  
Add Preaching Rate Setting  
Defaults to 2x for Easy Experiences  
... 1x for Medium Experiences  
... and .5x for Hard Experience  
Add Intro: Principle Adoption Setting   
Controls how aligned Starters are with chosen Principles  
Defaults to 75% for Easy Experiences  
... 50% for Medium Experiences  
... and 25% for Hard Experiences  

Intro  
Add `Who are they?` Step (replaces introduction to the Group)  
Add Randomized Starting Principles loosely based on Initial Group  
Chosen Principles refine options presented when Rerolling Mortals  
Add Principles to `Your Kingdom` Info  
'Not this Group' is now 'Back...'  
Update Images to include Irises  
Fix bug when Edit and Reroll buttons are covered by Your Ruler Window  

AI Kingdoms  
Migrate AI Kingdoms from Ruler Principles to Beliefs  
AI Rulers now better Align with their Beliefs  
AI Kingdoms now Preach to their Nobles  
Restrict Gear to those allowed by Beliefs  
Fall back to basic Gear when not Prestigious Enough  
Gather more Intel about other AI Rulers  
Lower thresholds for Desertion and Kicking Out for AI Kingdoms  
Decrease chance of declaring war on other AI Kingdoms

Opinions  
Remove Opinions of Raiding and Visiting in New Games  
Remove Opinions of Travel Meals and Drybars in New Games  
Add Crowns as a Subject  
Opinion Changes will cause Re-evaluation of relevant Esteem Entries  

UI  
Iteration on Enemy Color  
Fix bug that prevented new Job Icons from showing up in existing games  

Alignment  
Widen Range of Alignments when introducing new Recruits  
Raise Power (o) of Good to Evil Alignment Opinion Interactions  
Revisit Power (o) of Moral Interactions when Alignment Changes     

Feast  
Replace Sway Opinion... with Preach About...  
Preaching About a Teaching will Strengthen it for existing Believers  
Iterate on Reaction UI  

Mortal Sheet - Esteem  
Show the Power (o) of Esteem effects  

Mortal Sheet - Compatibility  
Iterate on Others Text  
Show 'Preachings Remaining' or 'Preachings Required'  

Guided Experience  
Wait to start Preaching until Jobs are Unlocked  
Add Beliefs Objective  

Esteem  
Halve the Power (o) of reactions to relearned Ruler info  

Wants  
Fix bug that caused Wants to be Satisfied in the wrong order  
Fix bug that caused Wants to cancel Satisfaction incorrectly  

Subject Groups  
Fix bug in Subject groupings when a game is loaded  

Ability Selection  
Drop Index from Relevant Assigned Jobs  

Innate Abilities  
Give the new Innate Ability when you change a Mortal's Race  
Update Dwarf Innate Ability Icon  

Mortal Meat, Hide, Leather  
Lower Esteem Power (o) of similar Opinions  
Raise Esteem Power (o) of mismatched Opinions  

Adventures  
Properly reflect the status of the Objective when you Load while on an adventure  

Hygiene  
Improve Hygiene Detection  

Debris  
Improve Debris Collision  

Doors  
Fix bug that could prevent Doors from Working on Terrain Ramps

Petitions  
Take Sustenance Beliefs into account when suggesting Food sources  

Rejected Visitors  
Decrease Opinion Impact of Rejecting Visitors  

Excited for a New Beginning  
Is no longer a long term memory  

Options  
Add In-game Mod options Menu  
Rename a few Character Options for Clarity  
Add Tooltips to Character Options```Restart the game and steam to make sure you're up to date!


### Experimental Branch

Minor Updates like this arrive on the Experimental Branch first. 

If you have the stomach for brief bouts of instability and want to help us out - switch to (or stay in) the Experimental Beta on Steam and participate in discussions [here](https://steamcommunity.com/app/1769420/discussions/1/) or on discord.

v0.28 Saves will remain compatible until we launch the Beta for Feature Update #6 - some time from now.

Expect occasional issues - but know that we appreciate you helping us make the game better!


### Community Corner

_JimG is running a cozy water side kingdom_  
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/22aeabc7eee029074531e18c7f805b779b509745.png)

_cypr' builds... cypr' builds... cypr' builds..._  
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/d390c5cca7959ac68400a3b3be68462de2229b9b.png)

_plum released the Ancient Sentinels Mod!_  
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/bdf5e523c0872e3aa5a06d9be32f1875a85dcc11.png)  
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3065629441


### Discord

Join the Official [Discord](https://discord.gg/HeAaQcS) to participate in Development!  
[![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41584603/a54c50c85ab2d954f641161dab4a43e3e8c37ad2.png)](https://discord.gg/HeAaQcS)


### Reviews

If you like the game, please consider leaving a Review. These can help players decide that Noble Fates is worthy of their attention.


Thanks for reading and thanks for playing!  
The Noble Fates Team

