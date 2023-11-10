Kingdom Crier #30: Introducing Beliefs!

Share · View all patches · Build 12674224 · Last edited 10 November 2023 – 21:19:07 UTC by Wendy

Kingdom Crier #30 time! Wow, time flies!

Beliefs

We've introduced a Beliefs system that allows you to refine your Kingdom's Alignment and Opinions.



Double down on what makes your Kingdom unique or make them believe whatever you want, it's your call!

New Job: Preaching

Mortals assigned to Preaching spend their time walking amongst your Nobles and Preaching to ensure adoption of your chosen Beliefs.

The changes are permanent, but take time. You can reverse them by Preaching back in the other direction.

The rate of adoption is controlled by their number of Preaching Skill Points and the 'Preaching Rate' Experience setting.

Other nearby Mortals (including visitors) can be affected by Preaching, but your people (including Serfs and Prisoners) will only be affected by what you've chosen for them.

Beliefs Tool

The new Beliefs Tool allows you to see your Kingdom's Opinions about all Subjects (including Alignment and Kingdom Size) all up in one place.

We've got some work to do...



Use this to make informed decisions about your Kingdom's Beliefs or for an idea of where you should be focusing your efforts!

Preachings

Click and Drag on any of the Bars to define the range of Opinions you Desire for your Kingdom or an individual - these are called Preachings.

Click and drag...



Time estimates are provided based on the skill of your Preachers, the number assigned to Preaching, and the relevant settings.

Keep in mind that the actual times can vary based on Job Priorities and the number of people that overhear a Preacher.

Principles

Principles are preset groups of Preachings - use these to quickly choose sets of Preachings you'd like your people to adhere to.

What next...



Ruler Interest shows you how interested your Ruler is in choosing a given Principle.

You can override a Principles Preachings for the Kingdom or individual.

You can revisit them and change them anytime you'd like.

Autonomous

The Beliefs System has an Autonomous Mode if you'd like your Ruler to decide for you.

Keep in mind that their chosen Principles may change whenever you get a new Ruler!

Preaching Required

Not sure whether someone's a good fit?

Evil... But not a fit...



We've added a 'Preachings Required' field to the Compatibility Tab of the Mortal Sheet.

Use this to understand how long it'll take for your Preachers to bring them in line with your Kingdom's Beliefs.

Preach About

The Feast Speech has been updated to include a Preach About step.

In addition to speeding up the adoption of your Preachings, this moment can push existing believers deeper into their Beliefs - so it's worth it to Preach About things your people already believe!

Who are they?

We've added a step to the existing Intro that seeds your group with a set of Principles of your choosing.

This refines the options presented during the Choose your Ruler step and seeds their starting Opinions based on the 'Intro: Principle Adoption' Experience Setting.

Let the Gods decide the theme of your playthrough or Choose Your Fate!

Patch Notes