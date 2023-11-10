Minor Update (1.1.3)

Hey everyone! We are dropping a banger for you this time round! This update fixes some oversights to do with the hotkey system and comes with great improvements. You can now fully experience hotkeys with mouse buttons, this includes modifiers e.g. (CTRL + SHIFT + MB5).

Mouse Button Support For Hotkeys

Fixes / Optimization

Hotkeys

Fixed hotkeys not working in certain windows (e.g. GameLoop emulator window)

Fixed global hotkeys registering themselves when they shouldn't

Overlay

Added offset text to crosshair when moving

Revamped the hard-coded right mouse button system for showing and hiding the crosshair to allow for a configurable bind

Designer