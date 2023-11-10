 Skip to content

Countess in Crimson update for 10 November 2023

Update 1.0.0 Patch Notes

Update 1.0.0 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added additional language versions - Spanish, French, Polish and Simplified Chinese.
  • Fixed an issue where UI elements would occasionally not appear upon starting a new game.
  • Added minor fixes and improvements.

Changed files in this update

Countess in Crimson: Unbound Edition Content Depot 1455071
