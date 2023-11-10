 Skip to content

Mechanical Fury Playtest update for 10 November 2023

Changelog [10/11/23]

10/11/23

  • Full Controller Support in UI and Gameplay

  • Tweaked the Bullet Kick to be a little harder to execute

  • Updated Level Design

    • Forcing Player to Kick Bullets to progress

  • Updated E1M1 Keycard Area to make the moment more "clippable"

