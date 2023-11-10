-
Full Controller Support in UI and Gameplay
-
Tweaked the Bullet Kick to be a little harder to execute
-
Updated Level Design
- Forcing Player to Kick Bullets to progress
-
Updated E1M1 Keycard Area to make the moment more "clippable"
Mechanical Fury Playtest update for 10 November 2023
Changelog [10/11/23]
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2530961 Depot 2530961
- Loading history…
Depot 2530962 Depot 2530962
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update