Into the Dungeon update for 10 November 2023

Update 4: New Rest Scene & Bug Fixes

Build 12674055

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 3 Patch Notes!

We did not have much time to work on Into the Dungeon this week due to other obligations. Despite this we managed to get some bug fixes and a new Campfire scene in this patch!

New Stuff

  • Rest Scene now offers the options Heal or Remove a card.
  • Updated the art in the Rest and Loot scenes.
  • [Artifact] Deck of Many Things: Add a random card from your class to your draw pile whenever you exhaust a card.
  • [Artifact] Starlight Compass: Draw 1 whenever you scry.
  • [Artifact] Shopkeepers Lost Ring: Gain 100g upon pickup.
  • [Artifact] Shopkeepers Lost Amulet: Gain 250g upon pickup.

Changes

  • Fencing now gains 2 block when playing a piercing card instead of per sharpen.
  • Tuned the boss in the desert.
  • War Cry is now bludgeoning

Bug Fixes

  • Vitality Amplifier now increases healing received for all clients who have it as intended.
  • Shooting Stars will now add comets to your deck no matter how fast you play your cards.
  • Set Ablaze now functions even if you play your cards very fast.
  • Added a safeguard to prevent errors when finding new artifacts.
  • Sweeping Crusade and other AOE attacks properly deal bonus damage with smite and other bonuses.
  • Multi-attack cards such as Spear Wall now apply glancing blows as intended.
  • Fixed a bug where if you disabled music in one room and enabled it in another, the old rooms music would play.
  • Mana bar below HP bar should accurately track players mana.
  • Berserk now has an upgrade.
  • Fixed a bug where Inoculant wasn't working on non-host clients.
  • Fixed a bug where Rain of Fire would make cards in hand unplayable.
  • Fixed a bug where Rekindle would sometimes add itself back to your hand.
  • Multi-attacks should now receive bonuses from buffs such as smite as intended.

Thanks for reading!
Jamie
Lead Developer
FROG Game Studios

