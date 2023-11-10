Update 4: New Rest Scene & Bug Fixes

Update 3 Patch Notes!
We did not have much time to work on Into the Dungeon this week due to other obligations. Despite this we managed to get some bug fixes and a new Campfire scene in this patch!
New Stuff
- Rest Scene now offers the options Heal or Remove a card.
- Updated the art in the Rest and Loot scenes.
- [Artifact] Deck of Many Things: Add a random card from your class to your draw pile whenever you exhaust a card.
- [Artifact] Starlight Compass: Draw 1 whenever you scry.
- [Artifact] Shopkeepers Lost Ring: Gain 100g upon pickup.
- [Artifact] Shopkeepers Lost Amulet: Gain 250g upon pickup.
Changes
- Fencing now gains 2 block when playing a piercing card instead of per sharpen.
- Tuned the boss in the desert.
- War Cry is now bludgeoning
Bug Fixes
- Vitality Amplifier now increases healing received for all clients who have it as intended.
- Shooting Stars will now add comets to your deck no matter how fast you play your cards.
- Set Ablaze now functions even if you play your cards very fast.
- Added a safeguard to prevent errors when finding new artifacts.
- Sweeping Crusade and other AOE attacks properly deal bonus damage with smite and other bonuses.
- Multi-attack cards such as Spear Wall now apply glancing blows as intended.
- Fixed a bug where if you disabled music in one room and enabled it in another, the old rooms music would play.
- Mana bar below HP bar should accurately track players mana.
- Berserk now has an upgrade.
- Fixed a bug where Inoculant wasn't working on non-host clients.
- Fixed a bug where Rain of Fire would make cards in hand unplayable.
- Fixed a bug where Rekindle would sometimes add itself back to your hand.
- Multi-attacks should now receive bonuses from buffs such as smite as intended.
Thanks for reading!
Jamie
Lead Developer
FROG Game Studios
