Update 4: New Rest Scene & Bug Fixes

We did not have much time to work on Into the Dungeon this week due to other obligations. Despite this we managed to get some bug fixes and a new Campfire scene in this patch!

New Stuff

Rest Scene now offers the options Heal or Remove a card .

now offers the options or . Updated the art in the Rest and Loot scenes.

and scenes. [Artifact] Deck of Many Things : Add a random card from your class to your draw pile whenever you exhaust a card.

: Add a random card from your class to your draw pile whenever you exhaust a card. [Artifact] Starlight Compass : Draw 1 whenever you scry.

: Draw 1 whenever you scry. [Artifact] Shopkeepers Lost Ring : Gain 100g upon pickup.

: Gain 100g upon pickup. [Artifact] Shopkeepers Lost Amulet: Gain 250g upon pickup.

Changes

Fencing now gains 2 block when playing a piercing card instead of per sharpen.

now gains 2 block when playing a piercing card instead of per sharpen. Tuned the boss in the desert.

War Cry is now bludgeoning

Bug Fixes

Vitality Amplifier now increases healing received for all clients who have it as intended.

now increases healing received for all clients who have it as intended. Shooting Stars will now add comets to your deck no matter how fast you play your cards.

will now add comets to your deck no matter how fast you play your cards. Set Ablaze now functions even if you play your cards very fast.

now functions even if you play your cards very fast. Added a safeguard to prevent errors when finding new artifacts.

Sweeping Crusade and other AOE attacks properly deal bonus damage with smite and other bonuses.

and other AOE attacks properly deal bonus damage with smite and other bonuses. Multi-attack cards such as Spear Wall now apply glancing blows as intended.

now apply glancing blows as intended. Fixed a bug where if you disabled music in one room and enabled it in another, the old rooms music would play.

Mana bar below HP bar should accurately track players mana.

Berserk now has an upgrade.

now has an upgrade. Fixed a bug where Inoculant wasn't working on non-host clients.

wasn't working on non-host clients. Fixed a bug where Rain of Fire would make cards in hand unplayable.

would make cards in hand unplayable. Fixed a bug where Rekindle would sometimes add itself back to your hand.

would sometimes add itself back to your hand. Multi-attacks should now receive bonuses from buffs such as smite as intended.

Thanks for reading!

Jamie

Lead Developer

FROG Game Studios