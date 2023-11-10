 Skip to content

Rogue Jungle Playtest update for 10 November 2023

Playtest 2 Patch

Thank you for the great Feedback so far! I spent the last days, after the second Playtest, to build in small improvements that you requested:

-> Full Controller Support
-> Game works on all resolutions now (No weird behaviour for wide-screens)
-> Vampire Upgrade: Heal Chance from 20% to 5%
-> Bouncing Arrows: Now the arrows only bounce off walls with 30% chance

Please keep in mind that the game is early in development (3 monts), so I need your feedback to make an enjoyable and fun game! ^^

Feel free to wishlist and give me your honest Feedback after playing:
Feedback-Form

If you are a Content Creator, please feel free to upload a video or stream the game and share your first impression with me ^^

Thank you and have a great weekend!

Best regards,
Mateo [ZoroArts]

