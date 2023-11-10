New Units: Pirate Skeleton & Spectral Scallywag

Expected patch release: Monday, November 13 (Pacific Time)
- Check out Lisk's Developer AMA and Jules' Gameplay & Balance AMA from this past month! These AMA ("ask-me-anything") events are run every month, so keep an eye on reddit for the next ones.
- Next Nova Cup: November 25-26
- Join the Tournament Discord to participate and receive tournament notifications. View all past Nova Cups here: Legion TD 2 Esports Portal.
Major Updates
Floating Isles Campaign
In case you missed it, the long-awaited third singleplayer/co-op campaign, The Floating Isles, just recently launched!
Party as 1-4 players and challenge all new opponents: Reek-a-deek, Fabulous Freddy, Declan Stormhammer, Jill McDonald, Rex Ribbitor, chaoslord2468, and Drachia!
Steam page: Legion TD 2 | Floating Isles Campaign
New Unit: Pirate Skeleton
With its secret stash of loot, it can be sold for a high percentage of its original cost. Weak stats.
Pirate Skeleton Stats:
- Tier 3 (Cost: 80g)
- Role: Versatile
- Melee / Pierce / Swift
- Secret Stash: Sells this fighter for 90% of its total cost
New Unit: Spectral Scallywag
No longer has a secret stash, but its combat stats are greatly strengthened.
Spectral Scallywag Stats
- Tier 3 Upgrade (Cost: 190g)
- Role: Versatile
- Melee / Pierce / Swift
- Unyielding Spirit: Dodges every 5th attack. When an attack is dodged, gains 10 max health
Floating Isles Opponent Cards!
Reek-a-deek, Fabulous Freddy, Declan Stormhammer, Jill McDonald, Rex Ribbitor, chaoslord2468, and Drachia now have their cards added to the game!
Game Balance
General
Rating Decay
- Players rated 2600+ who have not played a ranked game in 2+ weeks will decay 10 rating points per day. This will help keep the top of the ladder representative of the currently-active best players.
Classic
- Blitz and Ordered Chaos special modes are now less likely to show up as a hot mode & randomly selected mode. A new Classic mode coming next patch, and another one soon (TM) after that!
Legion Spells
Investment
- Income: +33 → +32
Loan
- Income: -33 → -32
Shifting power from Investment to Loan.
Pawn Shop
- Gold: +70 → +65
Very high pick rate.
Protector
- Regeneration: 0.8% → 0.7%
Very high pick rate.
Fighters
Looter / Pack Rat
- Attack speed: 1.02 → 1.04
Low win rate and slightly low pick rate.
Buzz
- Anaphylaxis: Damage: 50 → 60
Consort
- Paraphylaxis: Damage: 280 → 320
Low win rate.
Harpy
- Attack speed: 1.46 → 1.44
Slightly high win rate and pick rate.
Gateguard / Harbinger
- Chaos Hound / Cerberus: Attack speed: 1.02 → 1
High win rate and slightly high pick rate.
Disciple
- Damage: 73 → 71
Starcaller
- Damage: 180 → 175
High win rate.
Nightmare
- Attack speed: 1.79 → 1.83
Doppelganger
- Attack speed: 1.94 → 1.98
Low win rate and pick rate.
Balance Watchlist
The dev team is constantly monitoring game balance, between looking at data and listening to community feedback. If anything is being more closely monitored than usual, it will be listed in this Balance Watchlist section. For this patch, the following are on the watchlist:
Game length
Over the last few months, average game length has increased by 1 minute. We ran an in-game poll asking ranked players their thoughts, and from thousands of responses, here are the results:
- Happy with game length: 66.6%
- Want longer games: 21.6%
- Want shorter games: 11.8%
One interesting result was that preferences vary by rank. Bronze-Expert players (97% of players) prefer longer games, and Master+ players (3% of players) prefer shorter games. Good news is that at every single rank, most players are happy with average game length.
Mid & late game workers
In some game states, it's not rewarding enough to push workers in the mid and late game. We're evaluating systemic changes to fix this, but to avoid breaking the game near the end of the season, it's best to wait until the Season 2024 patch in January.
Chaos
From a game balance point of view, Chaos has a reasonable pick rate and win rate, comparable to Cartel, Cash Out, Greed, Yolo, and Fiesta. However, some top-ranked players have expressed concern with the more RNG nature of Chaos. We're still gathering feedback and considering changes.
Improvements & Fixes
Improvements
- Pulverizer now more consistently shows its VFX/SFX, even if the unit died when the stun hit. Also made the VFX a bit louder.
Fixes
- Fixed a bug in the Leaderboards tab where the Divine leaderboard was missing (as a dropdown item in the Level leaderboard)
- Fixed a bug in Spectator mode where emotes didn't work for spectators other than the first slot
- Fixed a bug on low resolutions (e.g. Steamdeck) where the in-game King Upgrade panel was covered up by the bottom-left HUD panel (mercenary icons/autosend indicator)
- Added emote animation types (horizontal shake, rubberband, etc) to localization spreadsheets
Community Highlights
Nova Cup: Today We Fight For Glory!
Wondering what these "Nova Cups" are all about? Shadowings' hype video captures the excitement of epic holds and epic sends in a tightly edited 90 second video.
Game Translations
Legion TD 2's translations continue to be greatly improved, thanks to major contributions from community members! If you'd like to contribute to improving the game's texts further, visit the following link:
HUGE thank you to everyone who has helped up to this point!
Closing Remarks
Hope everyone had an enjoyable Halloween weekend! With this update, we are excited to introduce new units to the game! The goal of Pirate Skeleton is to bring the fun of Grarl to more openings & strategies. Spectral Scallywag brings built-in synergy with Pirate Skeleton in that its ability is quite strong early-game. It also has late-game scaling potential with its dodge + max health mechanics.
Thank you again for playing Legion TD 2! We hope you continue to enjoy the game.
If you've enjoyed the game, but haven't left a review yet, please consider posting a short (hopefully positive ) review for the game! If the game reaches 90% positive, Steam will give it more visibility = more players =
more freelo better matchmaking!
Sincerely,
The Legion TD 2 Team
