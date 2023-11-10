New Units: Pirate Skeleton & Spectral Scallywag

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Expected patch release: Monday, November 13 (Pacific Time)

News

Check out Lisk's Developer AMA and Jules' Gameplay & Balance AMA from this past month! These AMA ("ask-me-anything") events are run every month, so keep an eye on reddit for the next ones.

Next Nova Cup: November 25-26

Join the Tournament Discord to participate and receive tournament notifications. View all past Nova Cups here: Legion TD 2 Esports Portal.

Floating Isles Campaign

In case you missed it, the long-awaited third singleplayer/co-op campaign, The Floating Isles, just recently launched!



Party as 1-4 players and challenge all new opponents: Reek-a-deek, Fabulous Freddy, Declan Stormhammer, Jill McDonald, Rex Ribbitor, chaoslord2468, and Drachia!

Steam page: Legion TD 2 | Floating Isles Campaign

New Unit: Pirate Skeleton



With its secret stash of loot, it can be sold for a high percentage of its original cost. Weak stats.

Pirate Skeleton Stats:

Tier 3 (Cost: 80g)

Role: Versatile

Melee / Pierce / Swift

Secret Stash: Sells this fighter for 90% of its total cost

New Unit: Spectral Scallywag



No longer has a secret stash, but its combat stats are greatly strengthened.

Spectral Scallywag Stats

Tier 3 Upgrade (Cost: 190g)

Role: Versatile

Melee / Pierce / Swift

Unyielding Spirit: Dodges every 5th attack. When an attack is dodged, gains 10 max health

Floating Isles Opponent Cards!



Reek-a-deek, Fabulous Freddy, Declan Stormhammer, Jill McDonald, Rex Ribbitor, chaoslord2468, and Drachia now have their cards added to the game!

Game Balance

General



Rating Decay

Players rated 2600+ who have not played a ranked game in 2+ weeks will decay 10 rating points per day. This will help keep the top of the ladder representative of the currently-active best players.



Classic

Blitz and Ordered Chaos special modes are now less likely to show up as a hot mode & randomly selected mode. A new Classic mode coming next patch, and another one soon (TM) after that!

Legion Spells



Investment

Income: +33 → +32



Loan

Income: -33 → -32

Shifting power from Investment to Loan.



Pawn Shop

Gold: +70 → +65

Very high pick rate.



Protector

Regeneration: 0.8% → 0.7%

Very high pick rate.

Fighters



Looter / Pack Rat

Attack speed: 1.02 → 1.04

Low win rate and slightly low pick rate.



Buzz

Anaphylaxis: Damage: 50 → 60



Consort

Paraphylaxis: Damage: 280 → 320

Low win rate.



Harpy

Attack speed: 1.46 → 1.44

Slightly high win rate and pick rate.



Gateguard / Harbinger

Chaos Hound / Cerberus: Attack speed: 1.02 → 1

High win rate and slightly high pick rate.



Disciple

Damage: 73 → 71



Starcaller

Damage: 180 → 175

High win rate.



Nightmare

Attack speed: 1.79 → 1.83



Doppelganger

Attack speed: 1.94 → 1.98

Low win rate and pick rate.

Balance Watchlist

The dev team is constantly monitoring game balance, between looking at data and listening to community feedback. If anything is being more closely monitored than usual, it will be listed in this Balance Watchlist section. For this patch, the following are on the watchlist:

Game length

Over the last few months, average game length has increased by 1 minute. We ran an in-game poll asking ranked players their thoughts, and from thousands of responses, here are the results:

Happy with game length: 66.6%

Want longer games: 21.6%

Want shorter games: 11.8%

One interesting result was that preferences vary by rank. Bronze-Expert players (97% of players) prefer longer games, and Master+ players (3% of players) prefer shorter games. Good news is that at every single rank, most players are happy with average game length.

Mid & late game workers

In some game states, it's not rewarding enough to push workers in the mid and late game. We're evaluating systemic changes to fix this, but to avoid breaking the game near the end of the season, it's best to wait until the Season 2024 patch in January.

Chaos

From a game balance point of view, Chaos has a reasonable pick rate and win rate, comparable to Cartel, Cash Out, Greed, Yolo, and Fiesta. However, some top-ranked players have expressed concern with the more RNG nature of Chaos. We're still gathering feedback and considering changes.

Improvements & Fixes

Improvements

Pulverizer now more consistently shows its VFX/SFX, even if the unit died when the stun hit. Also made the VFX a bit louder.

Fixes

Fixed a bug in the Leaderboards tab where the Divine leaderboard was missing (as a dropdown item in the Level leaderboard)

Fixed a bug in Spectator mode where emotes didn't work for spectators other than the first slot

Fixed a bug on low resolutions (e.g. Steamdeck) where the in-game King Upgrade panel was covered up by the bottom-left HUD panel (mercenary icons/autosend indicator)

Added emote animation types (horizontal shake, rubberband, etc) to localization spreadsheets

Community Highlights

Nova Cup: Today We Fight For Glory!



Wondering what these "Nova Cups" are all about? Shadowings' hype video captures the excitement of epic holds and epic sends in a tightly edited 90 second video.

Game Translations

Legion TD 2's translations continue to be greatly improved, thanks to major contributions from community members! If you'd like to contribute to improving the game's texts further, visit the following link:

Help Translate Legion TD 2

HUGE thank you to everyone who has helped up to this point!

Closing Remarks

Hope everyone had an enjoyable Halloween weekend! With this update, we are excited to introduce new units to the game! The goal of Pirate Skeleton is to bring the fun of Grarl to more openings & strategies. Spectral Scallywag brings built-in synergy with Pirate Skeleton in that its ability is quite strong early-game. It also has late-game scaling potential with its dodge + max health mechanics.

Thank you again for playing Legion TD 2! We hope you continue to enjoy the game.

If you've enjoyed the game, but haven't left a review yet, please consider posting a short (hopefully positive ) review for the game! If the game reaches 90% positive, Steam will give it more visibility = more players = more freelo better matchmaking!

If you enjoy these updates, please give it a Thumbs Up, too!

And as always, if you have constructive criticism, let's chat about it. [Discord](discord.gg/legiontd2) and /r/LegionTD2 on reddit are our main channels of communication, and aside from the development team, there are community helpers who can ensure your feedback is heard, as well as answer pretty much anything you've ever wanted to know about the game. If you want a guaranteed answer from the devs, the monthly AMAs on /r/LegionTD2 are your best bet.

Sincerely,

The Legion TD 2 Team