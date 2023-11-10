Vertigo 2 Bottomless Update

If you haven't heard yet: the bottomless update has three key features, all of which are focused on replayability and long term enjoyment.

Mutators bring major gameplay modifications that can be mixed and matched. Some mutators make the game harder, some make it easier, and some are just silly.

Alternate Playable Characters let you replay the campaign as Brian, Officer 13, or Nani. Each of them have major unique abilities and attributes that change up the experience of playing through the game a second, third, or fourth time.

The Level Editor gives you complete freedom to build your own levels or play the ones the community has shared. A flexible and intuitive in-VR level editor makes this easy, no SDK or modding experience required.

Here's a short trailer to celebrate the launch!

A longer trailer from last week goes over the new features in detail:

Full update changes:

New features:

Added Mutators: Enemy Randomizer - All enemies are replaced with a random different enemy. Does not apply to bosses. Reactor Roulette - Weapon is randomized every 30 seconds, and after you get a kill. Double Vision - All enemies are doubled (except bosses). Left 5 Dead - A red handyman is spawned every time you kill an enemy. Big Head Mode - All enemy and NPC heads are enlarged (except enemies without well defined heads). Frankquito - Frank will accompany you through the entire game (except when Frank is already in a level). Glass Cannon - Enemy health is reduced by 80%. Your health is also reduced by 80%. Bullet Time - Slow time whenever you like by pulling the trigger on your non-dominant hand. Turbo Mode - Game speed increased by 30%. Sk8r Girl - All surfaces have ice physics. Equal and Opposite - Firing guns and taking damage propels you. Motion sickness warning. Nightcore - All music is converted to nightcore. God Mode - You are immune to all damage. May cause soft locks, e.g. when falling into a pit that should kill you. Infinite Ammo - Infinite ammo in belt. Reloading still required. Infiniter Ammo - Shooting guns no longer consumes ammo.

Added Alternate Playable Characters Brian Faster movement Slower teleporting Higher jumping Ammo + health pickups instead of synthesizer Officer 13 Higher Health Holographic HUD Supply Drops Nani Levitation Telekinesis Magic attacks Higher recoil

Added Level Editor Create levels in VR using environments from the campaign and almost any prop or enemy Share your levels online Download and play community levels



Game balance changes:

Buffed Gordle Pun damage

Nerfed Nostalgic Pistol damage

Buffed Annihilator Prototype damage

Buffed Finger Gun damage and reduced its recoil

Nerfed Igneosaur Shield now only takes 1 grenade to break unless playing on Hard difficulty Will no longer spam the fire laser as much in phase 1

Nerfed Great Sea combat section Boats now have less health Number of waves reduced when not playing on Hard difficulty

Buffed Hummingbird Movement speed increased Attack speed increased Health slightly increased Armor health increased

Buffed Seer Attack speed increased Increased tracking Health of small eyes decreased Reduced damage when shooting big main eye

Buffed Cyberjoseph Increased damage of fist attacks Increased speed of some attacks

Degenerate Matter pyramid locks can no longer be speedrun, nearby enemies must be defeated before unlocking

Bug fixes:

Fixed softlocks in The Seer boss fight

Fixed Entropy Accumulator mod not doing full triple damage

Fixed some weird navmeshes in Deep Labs that were causing cyberjoes to spawn inside rocks

Fixed lighting issues on raindrops

Miscellaneous changes:

Updated Unity Engine and OpenVR plugin, increasing performance across the board

Moved spectator options from desktop window to the VR pause menu

Optimized performance of oceans

Added graphics setting for ocean quality

Added option to use artificial crouching without seated mode

Added new achievements for completing the game as the alternate characters

You will now be able to skip cutscenes on any save slot after watching them once

Note: the new content has not yet been localized and is only available in English. Localization will be coming soon.