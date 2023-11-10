 Skip to content

1428: Shadows over Silesia update for 10 November 2023

Changelog v1.0.29

Build 12673940

  • Optimization when working with saved positions

  • Fixed a bug that caused some saved position previews to be grayed out

  • Community translations are now marked in the settings

  • Added a new background to the main menu that appears when the game is finished

  • End credits can now be sped up by holding down any key

  • Red Potion will now add more health

  • All time-limited potion effects extended by 10 seconds

  • The game freezes for a while after closing the window in main menu

  • Chapter 3 - [spoiler]Slightly modified horse chase and added map marker[/spoiler]

  • Chapter 6 - [spoiler]When entering a stone slab, the character on the corner of the slab twitches up and down (which was also causing a problem in the accessibility report)[/spoiler]

  • Chapter 12 - [spoiler]Hynek says the end of the corridor sentence twice[/spoiler]

  • Chapter 13 - [spoiler]The hell gates at the hell throne now don't give any damage[/spoiler]

  • Accessibility

    • In mono audio mode, the sonar on the sides is now inactive

    • It is now possible to disable the environment sonar in the settings separately and keep the character sonar

    • Inventory always reports an empty purse when opened on a purse item

    • Chapter 1 - [spoiler]Plate navigation on grids doesn't correctly navigate to the center of the plate[/spoiler]

    • Chapter 3

      • [spoiler]During the pursuit on horseback, the difficulty is now set differently according to the AI slowdown of the enemies in the settings[/spoiler]
      • [spoiler]During the mounted pursuit, the character only attacks one side[/spoiler]
      • [spoiler]Added enemy disable message to the horse chase scene[/spoiler]
      • [spoiler]During the cutscene with the arrival of the messenger, the sound did not play correctly[/spoiler]
      • [spoiler]Added numbers to the interactions on the walls and removed duplicates[/spoiler]

    • Chapter 5 - [spoiler]Lothar not reporting on enemy sonar[/spoiler]

    • Chapter 6 - [spoiler]Numbered mrvol exploration interactions[/spoiler]

    • Chapter 13 - [spoiler]Removed the hellgate announcement in the final scene (it's unnecessary)[/spoiler]

