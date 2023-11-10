Changelog v1.0.29

-
Optimization when working with saved positions
Fixed a bug that caused some saved position previews to be grayed out
Community translations are now marked in the settings
Added a new background to the main menu that appears when the game is finished
End credits can now be sped up by holding down any key
Red Potion will now add more health
All time-limited potion effects extended by 10 seconds
The game freezes for a while after closing the window in main menu
Chapter 3 - [spoiler]Slightly modified horse chase and added map marker[/spoiler]
Chapter 6 - [spoiler]When entering a stone slab, the character on the corner of the slab twitches up and down (which was also causing a problem in the accessibility report)[/spoiler]
Chapter 12 - [spoiler]Hynek says the end of the corridor sentence twice[/spoiler]
Chapter 13 - [spoiler]The hell gates at the hell throne now don't give any damage[/spoiler]
Accessibility
In mono audio mode, the sonar on the sides is now inactive
It is now possible to disable the environment sonar in the settings separately and keep the character sonar
Inventory always reports an empty purse when opened on a purse item
Chapter 1 - [spoiler]Plate navigation on grids doesn't correctly navigate to the center of the plate[/spoiler]
Chapter 3
- [spoiler]During the pursuit on horseback, the difficulty is now set differently according to the AI slowdown of the enemies in the settings[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]During the mounted pursuit, the character only attacks one side[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Added enemy disable message to the horse chase scene[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]During the cutscene with the arrival of the messenger, the sound did not play correctly[/spoiler]
- [spoiler]Added numbers to the interactions on the walls and removed duplicates[/spoiler]
Chapter 5 - [spoiler]Lothar not reporting on enemy sonar[/spoiler]
Chapter 6 - [spoiler]Numbered mrvol exploration interactions[/spoiler]
Chapter 13 - [spoiler]Removed the hellgate announcement in the final scene (it's unnecessary)[/spoiler]
