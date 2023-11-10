Changelog v1.0.29

Optimization when working with saved positions

Fixed a bug that caused some saved position previews to be grayed out

Community translations are now marked in the settings

Added a new background to the main menu that appears when the game is finished

End credits can now be sped up by holding down any key

Red Potion will now add more health

All time-limited potion effects extended by 10 seconds

The game freezes for a while after closing the window in main menu

Chapter 3 - [spoiler]Slightly modified horse chase and added map marker[/spoiler]

Chapter 6 - [spoiler]When entering a stone slab, the character on the corner of the slab twitches up and down (which was also causing a problem in the accessibility report)[/spoiler]

Chapter 12 - [spoiler]Hynek says the end of the corridor sentence twice[/spoiler]

Chapter 13 - [spoiler]The hell gates at the hell throne now don't give any damage[/spoiler]