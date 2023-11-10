 Skip to content

Idling Gears update for 10 November 2023

Third Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12673834 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Structures will no longer turn for a couple frames before stucking the network if the torque required is higher than the torque generated.
  • Chests can now be deleted by holding right click
  • Chest spawns are now limited to 15
  • Chest will now show "??" instead of a computed "ideal" time
  • Music will now play at the same speed after restarting the game
  • Lubbing gears are way easier to delete at high speeds
  • Fixed manufacturer hokey icon iterate over all numbers

That is all for now.

Next patch will focus on QoL improvements.

Thanks for all the feedback and Ideas, I really appreciate it!

