Third Minor Update

Bug Fixes:
- Structures will no longer turn for a couple frames before stucking the network if the torque required is higher than the torque generated.
- Chests can now be deleted by holding right click
- Chest spawns are now limited to 15
- Chest will now show "??" instead of a computed "ideal" time
- Music will now play at the same speed after restarting the game
- Lubbing gears are way easier to delete at high speeds
- Fixed manufacturer hokey icon iterate over all numbers
That is all for now.
Next patch will focus on QoL improvements.
Thanks for all the feedback and Ideas, I really appreciate it!
Changed files in this update