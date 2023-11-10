Third Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12673834 · Last edited 10 November 2023 – 18:13:36 UTC by Wendy

Bug Fixes:

Structures will no longer turn for a couple frames before stucking the network if the torque required is higher than the torque generated.

Chests can now be deleted by holding right click

Chest spawns are now limited to 15

Chest will now show "??" instead of a computed "ideal" time

Music will now play at the same speed after restarting the game

Lubbing gears are way easier to delete at high speeds

Fixed manufacturer hokey icon iterate over all numbers

That is all for now.

Next patch will focus on QoL improvements.

Thanks for all the feedback and Ideas, I really appreciate it!