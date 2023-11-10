 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ultra Mission™ update for 10 November 2023

Update Notes for 11/10/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12673831 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Analog stick now supported in main menu.
  • Game now pauses automatically if gamepad is disconnected.
  • Minor graphical tweaks have been implemented.
  • 64-bit processor and operating system are now required.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1940351 Depot 1940351
  • Loading history…
Depot 1940352 Depot 1940352
  • Loading history…
Depot 1940353 Depot 1940353
  • Loading history…
Depot 1940354 Depot 1940354
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link