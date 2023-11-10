- Analog stick now supported in main menu.
- Game now pauses automatically if gamepad is disconnected.
- Minor graphical tweaks have been implemented.
- 64-bit processor and operating system are now required.
Ultra Mission™ update for 10 November 2023
Update Notes for 11/10/2023
Patchnotes via Steam Community
