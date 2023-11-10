We have a huge update this week - players can now form alliances and there is a new PvE map and in-game event live right now.

Kingdoms

Players may swear allegiance to other players. When a Baroness/Baron acquires a bannerman, they become a Queen/King and the player who joined them becomes a Duchess/Duke. The result is a kingdom that might look like this:

There are several features that combine to complete the Kingdom system:

Bonuses granted by a liege’s capital are passed down to their bannermen (and their bannermen’s bannermen, etc)

Lieges may request resource tributes from their bannermen. The more resources a bannerman gathers the larger the tribute they are able to give. Tributes are free to the bannerman.

Armies in the same kingdom will not attack each other

Kingdoms win (or lose!) in-game events as a team.

While I test out the system, kingdoms are limited to a King/Queen and two Dukes. This will expand soon!

Marauders!

To playtest the kingdom system, we’re also launching a new region, Goldenfield's Reach which is under attack by increasingly powerful invaders. You’ll want to work with your kingdom to defend the central area of the region.

The next event will be PvP so get your kingdom organized and prepped!