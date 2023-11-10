Gas Station Simulator – Tidal Wave DLC Devlog #1 🚤

Hey, Gas Jockeys! ⛽

It's been a while since our last announcement but we've been working tirelessly on a quest system rework, some improvements to the game, and a Tidal Wave DLC content. Speaking about – today's devlog is gonna be the first one about our upcoming DLC. From now on on a regular basis, I'll be posting those so you can better understand what Tidal Wave DLC is. Without further ado, let's roll!

Different setting = Different challenges

As many of you know, Gas Station Simulator - Tidal Wave DLC puts you in charge of a gas station on a tropical island which is a totally different setting and vibe than the famous desert on Route 66. However, as you might have guessed already from the headline – different setting comes with a different set of challenges, activities, mechanics, and much, much more!

One great example here is fueling jet skis. Yeap, you've read that right! Apart from fueling cars, you'll have the unique opportunity to take care of jet skis as well. Will there be more mechanics connected to jet skis? Unfortunately, devs told me that I cannot spoil anything yet, so I'll have to keep you guessing.

But there are more familiar things that come in totally new packages. Remember ordering products? You still have to get those shelves stocked somehow. Instead of a truck, as you're on an island, expect to have your goods delivered in form of a spacious yacht. How cool is that?

And that would be it for today's announcement, fellow gas jockeys. Make sure to let me know in the comments if you prefer more regular devlogs but smaller ones, or you'd rather see bigger one let's say once per month. Apart from that, don't hesitate to share your feedback about the Gas Station Simulator - Tidal Wave DLC in the comments below. And last but not the least, if you don't want to miss any future updates, consider adding the DLC to your wishlist. See you in another devlog!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2600880/Gas_Station_Simulator__Tidal_Wave_DLC/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1992100/Gas_Station_Simulator__Shady_Deals_DLC/

~Your humble marketing guy – Sewek