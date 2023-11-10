 Skip to content

Fractured Online update for 10 November 2023

Patch Log - b.1.0c - Bug Fixes, Spell Canceling & Parcel Protection

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

first minor patch is coming!

Changes

  • Attacking no longer cancels spellcasting. You can still cancel issuing a movement command. #1 player request fulfilled!
  • Being inside of a land parcel you own or co-own grants protection from monsters, which will ignore you. Attacking the monster outside causes the protection to be lost. #2 player request fulfilled!

Bug Fixes

  • Packaging stations are functional again.
  • This was fixed yesterday : boosted crafts from used recipes are correctly saved at logout and no longer lost.
  • Opening the store from the button in game now correctly opens the store for Steam users instead of showing the home page.
  • It's no longer possible to pick up items from cart inventories when mounted and bug your character out.
  • Casting a leech spell against a creature with Globe of Spell Protection no longer causes the caster to lose mana regeneration even though the spell (correctly) failed to cast.
  • It's now possible for a land parcel owner to set permissions for the Forge, and a Smeltery set as Public is now accessible to everyone.

Enjoy your weekend and enjoy Fractured Online!

