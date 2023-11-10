Patch Log - b.1.0c - Bug Fixes, Spell Canceling & Parcel Protection

Hi all,
first minor patch is coming!
Changes
- Attacking no longer cancels spellcasting. You can still cancel issuing a movement command. #1 player request fulfilled!
- Being inside of a land parcel you own or co-own grants protection from monsters, which will ignore you. Attacking the monster outside causes the protection to be lost. #2 player request fulfilled!
Bug Fixes
- Packaging stations are functional again.
- This was fixed yesterday : boosted crafts from used recipes are correctly saved at logout and no longer lost.
- Opening the store from the button in game now correctly opens the store for Steam users instead of showing the home page.
- It's no longer possible to pick up items from cart inventories when mounted and bug your character out.
- Casting a leech spell against a creature with Globe of Spell Protection no longer causes the caster to lose mana regeneration even though the spell (correctly) failed to cast.
- It's now possible for a land parcel owner to set permissions for the Forge, and a Smeltery set as Public is now accessible to everyone.
Enjoy your weekend and enjoy Fractured Online!
Changed files in this update