Halloween Forever DLC (+ Patch Notes)

A new DLC for Midnight Monitor has released!

Following the conclusion of the Halloween event, some of you expressed some sadness that it is only a limited time event, so you can now get access to the Halloween Event all year round with the Halloween Forever DLC:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2679330/Midnight_Monitor__Halloween_Forever/

This DLC will allow you to trigger the Halloween Event at any time from the Neighbourhood House Main Menu. The DLC also allows you to disable the Halloween Event during the Halloween season, if you so desire.

And don't worry - If you don't want to purchase the DLC, Halloween will still come around every year as normal!

Price Increase

Please be aware that the price of Midnight Monitor: Anomaly Watch has now increased to $5.99 (or your local currency equivalent):

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2551780/Midnight_Monitor_Anomaly_Watch/

Thank you for your support.

Additional Patch Notes: