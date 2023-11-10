Release notes v1.7.0



"Activating reanimation protocol."

– Necron Technomancer

Update v1.7.0 is now live on all platforms, introducing a new feature to test your decks, quality of life improvements and a new Promo code. Take a look at the changes introduced in this update:

New features

● New ‘practice’ mode to test your decks against a bot before taking them into multiplayer. From the Decks menu in Collection, just open your deck and use the Practice button next to Edit Deck. These matches also count towards Missions!

● New custom interactions between some warlords at the start of the match. Can you find them all?

● The Cosmetics Shop has been removed from the game. We are working on other ways of obtaining them in the game. Read on to find out how to get a free avatar!

QoL improvements

● The turn timer now starts the countdown when there are 15 seconds left, instead of 10.

● Show cursor again in Steam Deck when the 'Touch Input’ toggle in Settings is disabled

Bug fixes

● The game performance has been optimised significantly, to reduce battery use and to improve the frame rate in low-spec devices.

● Improve mobile interface in battle, so that the stats of cards in hand are visible.

● Improved error handling to manage some edge cases which could leave the game on a black screen instead of showing the main menu after loading.

● Makari has been fixed, as it was not always applying his buff after being killed by Shuriken.

Avatar gift

We are giving away an amazing Avatar cosmetic to all players: the Remnant! It is a token of gratitude for your patience while we fixed the various issues on mobile, particularly the game-breaking visual problem with Remnants, and for having to update the game several times. and the multiple updates over the recent days.

To get this avatar, redeem the code ‘REMNANT’ in-game or on the new website before the end of November to gain this unique cosmetic item.

As stated above, these are the changes in the latest of a long list of updates that have gone live during this week. Get a full recap of what has changed in the new web post.