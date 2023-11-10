Version 0.6.42 Update

_

Patch Notes

Changes:

The Quest system has been rewritten to safeguard against bugs when progressing quests and recieving items

Quests will now check if a player is supposed to have an item on a certain quest stage, and give it to them if it is missing. This is designed to 'fix' player saves that have been affected by the recent missing item quest bug

Further tweaked save system to eliminate bugs when saving and loading

Tweaked player visibility to enemies, making the player harder to detect if partially obscured by terrain

Emporium of Oddities shopkeeper now restocks the passport every day

Secret illusion wall in Hallowshire belltower now allows players to pass through

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug that was causing regions to load incorrectly

Fixed a bug that was causing the witch house island to have no clipping

Fixed a bug that was stopping the Hallow Castle quest from giving correct item rewards

Fixed a bug that was causing certain text tags from showing incorrectly

Enemies will now correctly lose sight of the player if line of sight is obscured

Fixed a bug that meant humanoid enemies couldn't open certain doors

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the Discussion Forums.