- Fixed a bug where it was impossible to sign two drivers with "equal driver" role
- Fixed incorrect display of the driver's retire date
- Fixed gained points on the test track. Previously, in some cases, fewer points could be awarded than displayed.
- Fixed an important bug when AI teams could not replace the engine in some cases
- Fixed a bug when AI teams in a financial crisis did not sell all shares.
Open Wheel Manager 2 update for 10 November 2023
HOTFIX #6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 1757581 Depot 1757581
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update