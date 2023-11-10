 Skip to content

Open Wheel Manager 2 update for 10 November 2023

HOTFIX #6

  • Fixed a bug where it was impossible to sign two drivers with "equal driver" role
  • Fixed incorrect display of the driver's retire date
  • Fixed gained points on the test track. Previously, in some cases, fewer points could be awarded than displayed.
  • Fixed an important bug when AI teams could not replace the engine in some cases
  • Fixed a bug when AI teams in a financial crisis did not sell all shares.

