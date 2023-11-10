 Skip to content

The Infected update for 10 November 2023

V16.22 HOTFIX!

Share · View all patches · Build 12673435 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

This update is only to address an issue with tree regrowth. Some have been experiencing the issue of trees magically regrowing after every game load. This issue is now fixed.

I wish you all the best.

Changed files in this update

The Infected Content Depot 1360001
  • Loading history…
