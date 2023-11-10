27.4 is here!

Gameplay
Enhanced Dynamics
Scenes are now more thrilling with an increase to 6 frames for Acts 2 and 3, plus streamlined lead arcs for faster play.
Revamped Play Screen
Dive in effortlessly with a prominent play button and a sleek interface, all set for future new modes.
Character Balancing
Thanks to FancyPanda's sharp eye, MC Hammerhead and Firearm Fanatic have received a mechanical overhaul.
Card Clarity Update
Card texts have been refined for better readability and comprehension.
PvP Progression
Rise through the PvP ranks, earn XP, and collect the most illustrious badges to establish your status as a legendary filmmaker.
Aesthetics
Visual and Acoustic Enhancements:
Continuous updates are bringing fresh VFX and sounds, enriching your development experience.
Lore Enrichment
Delve into the backstories with our newly integrated Lore Screen. While it's a work in progress, some tales are ready to captivate you.
Bug Squashes
A big shout-out to Fahr_Avyana and Knusperpikachu for their bug reports that led to numerous fixes!
it's time to create cinematic magic!
We're eager for your feedback, so after exploring the new updates, let us know how we're doing. Your voice is the director's command!
Stay tuned — there's more in the pipeline, ready to roll out in the upcoming patches very soon.
Keep the reels rolling!
Changed files in this update