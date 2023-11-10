27.4 is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 12673424 · Last edited 10 November 2023 – 18:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Gameplay

Enhanced Dynamics

Scenes are now more thrilling with an increase to 6 frames for Acts 2 and 3, plus streamlined lead arcs for faster play.

Revamped Play Screen

Dive in effortlessly with a prominent play button and a sleek interface, all set for future new modes.



Character Balancing

Thanks to FancyPanda's sharp eye, MC Hammerhead and Firearm Fanatic have received a mechanical overhaul.



Card texts have been refined for better readability and comprehension.

PvP Progression

Rise through the PvP ranks, earn XP, and collect the most illustrious badges to establish your status as a legendary filmmaker.

Aesthetics

Visual and Acoustic Enhancements:

Continuous updates are bringing fresh VFX and sounds, enriching your development experience.

Lore Enrichment

Delve into the backstories with our newly integrated Lore Screen. While it's a work in progress, some tales are ready to captivate you.

Bug Squashes

A big shout-out to Fahr_Avyana and Knusperpikachu for their bug reports that led to numerous fixes!

it's time to create cinematic magic!

We're eager for your feedback, so after exploring the new updates, let us know how we're doing. Your voice is the director's command!

Stay tuned — there's more in the pipeline, ready to roll out in the upcoming patches very soon.

Keep the reels rolling!