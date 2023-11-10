 Skip to content

Shades Of Rayna update for 10 November 2023

Underworld Season Event Has Ended!

10 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Underworld Season Event and Haunted Halloween Event is over! Thanks everyone for playing the season.

_@lord_of_the_sea_ is the winner of season leaderboard.

The date of the next season will be announced soon.

