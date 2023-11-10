New map Longueval and KF51

- Add new large map: Longueval
- Fix ai logic when capturing points
- Fix engine destroyed still powered
- Fix module disapear is garage
- Fix some duplicate vehicle names
- Fix diy tank camouflage in garage
