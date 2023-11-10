 Skip to content

Panzer War:Definitely Edition update for 10 November 2023

New map Longueval and KF51

  1. Add new large map: Longueval
  2. Fix ai logic when capturing points
  3. Fix engine destroyed still powered
  4. Fix module disapear is garage
  5. Fix some duplicate vehicle names
  6. Fix diy tank camouflage in garage

