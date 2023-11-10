Patch 35 - New Mission Revision

After some feedback and Comments, I did some revision on newer update mission to balance the experienced.

Soldier Changes:

Specter Scout unchanged 100HP

Specter Light unchanged 200HP

Specter Riot HP and Ballestic Guard changed to 200HP

Specter Specialist (Red) reduced HP to 200HP. Their shield also reduced to 200HP and shield armored type reduced to Armor Plate (Before is titanium)

Specter Assault remains 300HP

Specter Heavy remains 400HP

Specter UberSoldat reduced to 500HP (Before is 1000HP). Their shield also changed to 500HP but shield armored type reduced to Armor Plate (before is titanium)

Specter UAV remains unchanges

Captain Hans now can be damage by Tesla but small (because he is resistant to it). Hans HP reduced from 6000HP to 4000HP

All soldier head is remains their weakness and amplified to 1.5

Objectives Changes:

Specter Boxer (tank) HP reduced from 3000 to 1000HP. Reduced its optical weakness from 350 to 200HP

Specter Drone Launcher HP reduced from 1000 to 800HP

Specter Heavy turret HP reduced from 1000 to 800HP

Weapon Changes:

Increase DMG to all New Semi-Auto weapons. Only applied to all new drops. So go grind for new guns!

Increase DMG for player Tesla Guns times x1.25

Player M240B LMG now double damage if near and knocked them if too near

Weapon icon inventories now got Loop number to show which loop you got the drop. Applies only for new drop

Player Nano Shield Plugin

Increase HP of NanoShield to x2:

Broken = 50HP

Regular = 100HP

Rare = 150HP

Legendary = 200HP

LEGENDARY STATS INCREASE

Only applies on LEGENDARY weapons drop.

After Loop 5, the stats getting more better and higher.

Loop 5 and above : add one more stats increase from 3 become 4. The higher the loops, the better the stats get

This also increase price of lootbox (legendary weapon box only after loop 5)

Others