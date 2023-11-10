Patch 35 - New Mission Revision

After some feedback and Comments, I did some revision on newer update mission to balance the experienced.
Soldier Changes:
- Specter Scout unchanged 100HP
- Specter Light unchanged 200HP
- Specter Riot HP and Ballestic Guard changed to 200HP
- Specter Specialist (Red) reduced HP to 200HP. Their shield also reduced to 200HP and shield armored type reduced to Armor Plate (Before is titanium)
- Specter Assault remains 300HP
- Specter Heavy remains 400HP
- Specter UberSoldat reduced to 500HP (Before is 1000HP). Their shield also changed to 500HP but shield armored type reduced to Armor Plate (before is titanium)
- Specter UAV remains unchanges
- Captain Hans now can be damage by Tesla but small (because he is resistant to it). Hans HP reduced from 6000HP to 4000HP
- All soldier head is remains their weakness and amplified to 1.5
Objectives Changes:
- Specter Boxer (tank) HP reduced from 3000 to 1000HP. Reduced its optical weakness from 350 to 200HP
- Specter Drone Launcher HP reduced from 1000 to 800HP
- Specter Heavy turret HP reduced from 1000 to 800HP
Weapon Changes:
- Increase DMG to all New Semi-Auto weapons. Only applied to all new drops. So go grind for new guns!
- Increase DMG for player Tesla Guns times x1.25
- Player M240B LMG now double damage if near and knocked them if too near
- Weapon icon inventories now got Loop number to show which loop you got the drop. Applies only for new drop
Player Nano Shield Plugin
Increase HP of NanoShield to x2:
- Broken = 50HP
- Regular = 100HP
- Rare = 150HP
- Legendary = 200HP
LEGENDARY STATS INCREASE
Only applies on LEGENDARY weapons drop.
After Loop 5, the stats getting more better and higher.
Loop 5 and above : add one more stats increase from 3 become 4. The higher the loops, the better the stats get
This also increase price of lootbox (legendary weapon box only after loop 5)
Others
- Slowing rate dmg popup info so not appear spamming for C-Nar and Tesla
- Should fixed invisible enemies shoot through wall (need further test)
- Map overlapped issues should solved
