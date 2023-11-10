 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean update for 10 November 2023

Patch 35 - New Mission Revision

Share · View all patches · Build 12673261 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After some feedback and Comments, I did some revision on newer update mission to balance the experienced.

Soldier Changes:
  • Specter Scout unchanged 100HP
  • Specter Light unchanged 200HP
  • Specter Riot HP and Ballestic Guard changed to 200HP
  • Specter Specialist (Red) reduced HP to 200HP. Their shield also reduced to 200HP and shield armored type reduced to Armor Plate (Before is titanium)
  • Specter Assault remains 300HP
  • Specter Heavy remains 400HP
  • Specter UberSoldat reduced to 500HP (Before is 1000HP). Their shield also changed to 500HP but shield armored type reduced to Armor Plate (before is titanium)
  • Specter UAV remains unchanges
  • Captain Hans now can be damage by Tesla but small (because he is resistant to it). Hans HP reduced from 6000HP to 4000HP
  • All soldier head is remains their weakness and amplified to 1.5
Objectives Changes:
  • Specter Boxer (tank) HP reduced from 3000 to 1000HP. Reduced its optical weakness from 350 to 200HP
  • Specter Drone Launcher HP reduced from 1000 to 800HP
  • Specter Heavy turret HP reduced from 1000 to 800HP
Weapon Changes:
  • Increase DMG to all New Semi-Auto weapons. Only applied to all new drops. So go grind for new guns!
  • Increase DMG for player Tesla Guns times x1.25
  • Player M240B LMG now double damage if near and knocked them if too near
  • Weapon icon inventories now got Loop number to show which loop you got the drop. Applies only for new drop
Player Nano Shield Plugin

Increase HP of NanoShield to x2:

  • Broken = 50HP
  • Regular = 100HP
  • Rare = 150HP
  • Legendary = 200HP
LEGENDARY STATS INCREASE

Only applies on LEGENDARY weapons drop.
After Loop 5, the stats getting more better and higher.
Loop 5 and above : add one more stats increase from 3 become 4. The higher the loops, the better the stats get
This also increase price of lootbox (legendary weapon box only after loop 5)

Others
  • Slowing rate dmg popup info so not appear spamming for C-Nar and Tesla
  • Should fixed invisible enemies shoot through wall (need further test)
  • Map overlapped issues should solved

Changed files in this update

Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean Content Depot 1758951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link