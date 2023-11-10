 Skip to content

MetaPhysical update for 10 November 2023

Update 14.5 - bugfix-update

Share · View all patches · Build 12673257 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello folks,
Here's a small bug fix update for you!

  • PvP: Power Ups now appear every two minutes regardless of the creature played. Power Ups will continue to appear after creature interactions as well.

  • Hunters Crew: Money is now correctly subtracted from your account balance.
  • Hunters Crew: You can no longer move while the Hunter Crew menu is open.
  • Hostages: Once the creature has been eliminated, the hostage will leave the building. There were problems with this on some maps.
  • On some maps there were problems eliminating the Grieving Gargoyle.
  • Cash drop: You can no longer drop cash when a menu is open.
  • Prepper Box: Sometimes the box was spawned oddly so that it was empty.
  • Roles: Dead players can no longer drop role objects.

Have a great weekend!
Andre & Dennis

