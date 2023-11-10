Update 14.5 - bugfix-update

Hello folks,
Here's a small bug fix update for you!
- PvP: Power Ups now appear every two minutes regardless of the creature played. Power Ups will continue to appear after creature interactions as well.
- Hunters Crew: Money is now correctly subtracted from your account balance.
- Hunters Crew: You can no longer move while the Hunter Crew menu is open.
- Hostages: Once the creature has been eliminated, the hostage will leave the building. There were problems with this on some maps.
- On some maps there were problems eliminating the Grieving Gargoyle.
- Cash drop: You can no longer drop cash when a menu is open.
- Prepper Box: Sometimes the box was spawned oddly so that it was empty.
- Roles: Dead players can no longer drop role objects.
Have a great weekend!
Andre & Dennis
