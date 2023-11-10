- All bullet, magic bullet, arrow, javelin will have a track line when special effect on.
- The magic bullet track line will stay longer than other bullet track line.
- Element bullet like fire, wind, freeze, acid, shock will use the element color.
SimpleTD update for 10 November 2023
Bullet Track Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
