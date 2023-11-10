 Skip to content

SimpleTD update for 10 November 2023

Bullet Track Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12673230 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. All bullet, magic bullet, arrow, javelin will have a track line when special effect on.
  2. The magic bullet track line will stay longer than other bullet track line.
  3. Element bullet like fire, wind, freeze, acid, shock will use the element color.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2442831 Depot 2442831
  • Loading history…
