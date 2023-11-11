Update: Trading Cards + New Scene!

Almost 4 years ago, we released our first jigsaw puzzle game featuring a love story witnessed by a cat.

Now we're happy to announce that you have gained access to Steam Trading Cards for "How Buddy's parents met"!

We hope you enjoy the news! This was only possible because you have been playing the game and giving your support!

To celebrate this, we are releasing a free update with one additional scene.

What happened after 4 years? Check such an important day in Buddy's parents' lives!

The update includes:

A new scene.

New languages: Traditional Chinese, French, Italian, German, Dutch, Korean.

A new option to unlock scenes based on your Steam achievements (in case you have a different computer now).

Trading Cards dropping.

Follow our Steam developer's page to keep track of our updates!:

https://store.steampowered.com/developer/menssana