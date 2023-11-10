Best Community Garden Round-up

What do nature, gardens, and Halloween all have in common?

They’ve all been focal points for our competitions!

We’ve run two competitions so far - one for Wildmender’s launch and one to celebrate Halloween. Your entries have truly been incredible, which has been wonderful to see, but very hard on us judges!

We wanted to celebrate the winners of both competitions in this post and show off just how beautiful (or scary) the gardens have been.

Launch Competition

For our launch competition, we challenged you all to create a garden with the theme “Living in Harmony with Nature” to celebrate our collaboration with the Rainforest Alliance, and boy did you deliver!

The grand prize for these incredible entries was a hand-made Spirit Darter plushie for the winner, a Frog plushie for second place*, and a free copy of Wildmender for third place.

Winner: Caro

Second Place: Ivefan

Third Place: Em

These three gardens embodied how one can be at harmony with nature, restoring life back to the desolate world of Wildmender.

Ivefan graciously donated the Frog plushie to another community member, Martouf, for their incredible work on the Wildmender Wiki.

The Halloween Garden Challenge

In honour of Halloween, we ran another garden creating contest, but this time the challenge was to create the spookiest garden.

All three winners received an exclusive Wildmender wearable blanket, while the first place also received a free copy of Wildmender. The gardens were so good that we gave out an extra Wildmender blanket for our honourable mention!

Winner: Ivefan

Runner-up: Elwyndrya

Runner-up: Shimaneguy

Honourable Mention: Wolfeen

All of these gardens really sent shivers down our spines and nailed that Halloween vibe.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1599330/Wildmender/

We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in our competitions so far and it’s been such a joy looking at your incredible entries!

If you haven’t had a chance to enter one of our competitions just yet, don’t worry. Check out our Discord to be the first to know about any future competitions!

Follow us on social media at @wildmendergame on Twitter or @wildmenderofficial on Facebook and Instagram for more updates 💬