Inspirations Behind Diaspora

Hi Everyone,

You've all been wondering about Diaspora’s backstory, so we'll share some broad strokes here!



As you probably guessed, we wanted to create a game with spiritual or religious themes. Specifically, the Seven Seals of Revelation and the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse play major roles in Diaspora.



Each state’s aesthetic, puzzle type, and themes center around a different Horseman. For example, the Deception stage features trap-based puzzles, while the War stage focuses on danger avoidance.

Despite the intense subject matter, we didn't want to create another overstimulating title. Diaspora is intended to impact players without overwhelming them.

We hope you enjoy learning more about our boy, El the sheep, and this chaotic world!