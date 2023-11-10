Hotfix 1110 (Improved Multiplayer Stability)

In-game version 1304

Improved the stability of multiplayer connections, fixed the bug that player randomly disconnect due to network stability or other factors when entering battle from lobby , it has been tested for dozens of times and now it almost never disconnects. (thanks to Julius_Tetsuo for the remote debug support)

Added a button to locate the max coordinate block and a button to locate the most recently placed block in the dock builder tool.

Fixed the bug that the AI and automatic secondary weapon aiming position are too high.

Fix the bug that turrets are no longer synchronized after pressing 0 in multiplayer.

Fix the bug that in multiplayer, pressing the return to dock button still returns to the menu.