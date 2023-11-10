 Skip to content

Renfield: Bring Your Own Blood update for 10 November 2023

Hotfix v1.1.22

Build 12672978 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all you garlic enthusiasts! Pushing out a minor update with some fixes:

  • Localization updates for all languages
  • Fixed a bug with Crowns not appearing

Thanks for playing!

