Update 0.7.4.0

In this update we added the mechanics to carry items that players can interact with. Players of both teams can grab items, but only in human form.

You can grab items by holding down the "E" key.

Warning! The character will not be able to carry an item that is too large or heavy.

Previously, we added a random forms to items that players can interact with. This mechanics has been added on a several game maps. After extensive testing, we have finalized this mechanics and implemented it on all existing maps in the game!

Now what was a chair in the last match will become a barrel in the next match, and the next one will become as... a cake? A barrel? Or a vase? Now there are more variations items!

In addition, some maps now have more items that you can interact.

But we will not stop only at random items. We have developments and ideas for improving this system.

Other changes:

The swampy area on the "Cemetery" map has been fixed, now players will not be able to hide under opaque water;

Fixed a bug where previously some items had different textures;

Increased the area in which the mine triggers on the player by 2 times;

Multiplied some bugs by zero;

We try to make the game a little better and more interesting with each update ❤