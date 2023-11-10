Dev Diary #297 Departments in the World of Ylands

Ahoy, Ylanders!

Sometimes you mention that you want more of an insight into the development process and how things are done. Thank you for that suggestion and we are happy to oblige! We agreed with the leads of our teams, or departments to be more precise, that it will be great to lift the curtain of the development process more often. And to get you started, let's take a look at the big picture and see an overview of all the departments the Ylands team has!

Production



How to make sure that the process actually works? How to make sure that everyone does what they need to be doing? Ask production or rather, they will let us know to ask them so we can let you know in some future diaries.

Game Design



Designers are the brain behind the operation. They come up with a vision, a concept, a plan, and then together with other teams, they make that play a reality. Or game reality, if you will.

Programming



From procedural generation of terrain and ylands, to game interface, throwing grenades, shooting from bows, free placing mode and yes, everything else. Programmers are the creators of the fabric of the Ylands universe.

Art and Animation



All the grenades, bows, ylands, terrains and yes, again, everything else needs to have some shapes, colours, and animations. The fabric of the Ylands universe needs to be shaped into the characteristic look of the game.

QA aka Quality Assurance



Then, the fabric's reality also needs to be tested. Otherwise it would be a world full of flying sharks, moving ragdoll bodies, weirdly shaped heads and in many other ways just crawling with bugs. That's where testing and quality assuring comes in.

Marketing & Community Management



And when we want the fabric to be used, we have to communicate it to the people. Which is where marketing comes in. Despite much less actual development happening there, it is still one of the parts that make a whole.

hat's all for today, and feel free to drop your questions for any of the departments into the comments or come have a chat with the developers on our Discord!

Stay Classy!