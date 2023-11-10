 Skip to content

Beats Of Fury update for 10 November 2023

Hotfix for a critical bug

Beats Of Fury update for 10 November 2023 · Build 12672867

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We found a bug that happens when the last enemy in the song hits you, it results in you losing immediately, this is a hotfix for this issue

