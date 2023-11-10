We found a bug that happens when the last enemy in the song hits you, it results in you losing immediately, this is a hotfix for this issue
Beats Of Fury update for 10 November 2023
Hotfix for a critical bug
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Beats Of Fury Content Depot 727451
