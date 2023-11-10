- added: 3 tiers of garder decoration
- added: enemies attack progress is displayed in the cell UI and next to the attack timer
- changed: new people will spawn up to -10 mood, as it was before the update
- changed: castle gives happiness even when there is no people there, as it can be ignored by workers in some cases in favor of houses
- changed: observatory gives mood bonus as library but in smaller radius
- changed: storage and mood information moved from building UI to popup
- changed: library is back in tech tree
- community suggestion: decorations hitboxes reduced
- community suggestion: negative buildings mood radius decreased, to allow some zoning while not taking too much space
- fixed: tower conecting to wall 2 layers below it's own, causing incorrect behaviour and broken pathfinding
- fixed: wall ladder not connecting to a wall during game load in some cases
- fixed: on Flat Lands map fishermen hut and walls not building
- fixed: fixed happiness visual overlays
Becastled update for 10 November 2023
Patch 0.7005
Patchnotes via Steam Community
