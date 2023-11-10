 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Becastled update for 10 November 2023

Patch 0.7005

Share · View all patches · Build 12672856 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added: 3 tiers of garder decoration
  • added: enemies attack progress is displayed in the cell UI and next to the attack timer
  • changed: new people will spawn up to -10 mood, as it was before the update
  • changed: castle gives happiness even when there is no people there, as it can be ignored by workers in some cases in favor of houses
  • changed: observatory gives mood bonus as library but in smaller radius
  • changed: storage and mood information moved from building UI to popup
  • changed: library is back in tech tree
  • community suggestion: decorations hitboxes reduced
  • community suggestion: negative buildings mood radius decreased, to allow some zoning while not taking too much space
  • fixed: tower conecting to wall 2 layers below it's own, causing incorrect behaviour and broken pathfinding
  • fixed: wall ladder not connecting to a wall during game load in some cases
  • fixed: on Flat Lands map fishermen hut and walls not building
  • fixed: fixed happiness visual overlays

Changed files in this update

Becastled Content Depot 1330461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link